'The highest-rated horse deserves the highest bid' – Paul Nataf pays €265,000 for Chachnak colt to top Arqana V2 sale

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After the fireworks of the three sessions of the Arqana August Yearling Sale, trade at the V2 session was a more low-key affair, with a colt by Chachnak topping proceedings when bought by Paul Nataf for €265,000.

Nataf made amends for missing out on the second-top lot and rated the sale-topper the best horse in the catalogue.

“I went around and inspected all the horses, and he was the one I rated highest. The highest-rated horse deserves the highest bid,” he told Jour de Galop.

“To buy a colt like this, everything has to be right. Above all, he had the conformation. He wasn’t just a beautiful horse, but a good horse. The colt will stay in France.”

Offered by Arcadia Elevage, the colt is out of Briante, an unraced daughter of Turtle Bowl who has produced six winners. Briante is out of German Listed winner Banyu Dewi, making her a half-sister to French Group 2 scorer Brigantin.

Chachnak, a Group 3-winning son of Kingman and Group 2 winner Tamazirte, was a smart performer on the track, landing the Prix de Guiche and Prix du Prince d’Orange.

Despite covering relatively small books in his early seasons, his first crops have already produced encouraging performers on the Flat and over jumps.

Chachnak’s progeny are headed by Ginalyah, who finished second in the Group 3 Prix de Flore, while his daughter Pink Panthera has emerged as an especially exciting advertisement for her sire, winning the Listed Derby du Midi and finishing second in both the Group 1 Prix de Diane and Group 2 Prix de Malleret this season.

Nataf was the underbidder on a filly by Sioux Nation, with US-based trainer Miguel Clement and agents Louis Dubois and Erwan de Chambord securing her for €250,000.

Having tried and failed to get in on the action earlier at Arqana, Dubois and De Chambord were pleased to secure the filly, who was presented by Haras de l'Hotellerie.

Paul Nataf signs for the €265,000 Chachnak colt Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

“We tried to buy at the main sale for the same project, but without success,” the pair said in a joint statement. “We looked at all the horses in this sale together, and this filly really stood out.

“She will go to the United States to Miguel Clement for our respective clients. She is a super filly and a very good walker. We think she will improve physically with time as she is not completely finished yet. The dam has black type, by Wootton Bassett, and the two-year-old is highly regarded.

“Overall, it has been a good sale for us because we have also sold some yearlings that we pinhooked as foals.”

The filly is the second foal out of Wootton Diva, a Listed-placed daughter of Wootton Bassett from the family of stakes winner Scottish Diva.

The mare’s first foal, a filly by Saxon Warrior named Saxon Diva, is yet to make her debut for trainer Stephane Wattel.

Trainer Pia Brandt made her presence felt when she purchased Haras d'Etreham’s Ghaiyyath filly for €200,000.

The filly is the fourth foal out of Vadsariya, a dual-winning daughter of Exceed And Excel who raced for the Aga Khan. Etreham purchased Vadsariya for €140,000 at the Arqana breeding stock sale in 2017.

Vadsariya has already produced two winners, Unwavering Monarch and Vathana.

A filly by Onesto delivered a fine result for the Haras d'Etreham-based first-season sire when she was snapped up by Hubert Guy’s BMS for €130,000. She is out of Casamance, an unraced daughter of Distorted Humor and a half-sister to Grade 1 Summer Stakes winner Decorated Invader and US Listed winner Jubilant Girl.

The Grand Prix de Paris-winning son of Frankel stood his first season for a fee of €12,500, and his first crop numbers 75 yearlings.

Mandore International’s Nicolas de Watrigant bought into a family he knows well when purchasing a filly by Havana Grey for €120,000.

Offered by Fairway Consignment, the filly is out of Shaikha, whom De Watrigant bought in the same ring for €240,000 in 2020.

The daughter of Ribchester had just two starts for Al Shaqab Racing, winning on her debut before finishing second on her next appearance. That proved to be her final start after injury curtailed her career.

Fairway's Havana Grey filly sold for €120,000 Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

De Watrigant said: “I bought her dam here when she was a yearling. She won by three lengths on her debut, finishing six lengths clear of the third, subsequent Group 2 winner Malavath.

“Unfortunately, Shaikha suffered an injury. This yearling has all her dam’s qualities, with the added influence of Havana Grey.

“We can hope she develops into a good filly. She looks like a real two-year-old and will go into training not far from here with Yann Barberot.”

Shaikha is out of dual winner Kerila, making her a half-sister to Listed winner Darkness.

The mare’s first foal, a filly by Mehmas now named Erala, fetched €110,000 in the same ring 12 months ago. She has since made three starts for Jean-Claude Rouget, with her best effort coming when third at Cholet in June.

Haras de Bourgeauville’s Mehmas filly will stay in France after Oceanic Bloodstock’s Michel Zerolo went to €95,000 to secure the youngster.

The filly is out of Jaljalah, a dual-winning daughter of Sea The Stars whose two winners include the Listed-placed Frankel filly Jalnar.

Zerolo said: “We had wanted a Mehmas from the very start of the sale. We missed out on two, so we really seized the opportunity when this one came along. A friend of David Layani’s, David Salabi, was the underbidder, so they decided to join forces. All’s well that ends well.

“She will definitely stay in France, but they will be the ones to decide what happens next.”

After record-breaking results at the Premier Session, V2 also recorded increases in nearly every key metric.

At the close of trade, Arqana reported that 131 yearlings sold at a clearance rate of 86 per cent. The aggregate reached €4,522,500, a 19 per cent increase year-on-year, while the average rose by 23 per cent to €34,523. The median remained unchanged at €25,000.

Read more from Arqana:

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Diamond Necklace sibling heads to Japan as blue hen mare’s sales ring record reaches a staggering €15.895 million

'The dream is always there' – Godolphin outlast Coolmore for €1.25 million Justify colt at Arqana August Sale