‘It’s been a long time since we bought at public auction’ – Aga Khan Studs row in behind up-and-coming sire with rare yearling sale purchase

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The Aga Khan Studs team made a rare foray into the yearling market by spending €200,000 on a filly by the operation’s first-crop sire Erevann during the concluding session of the Arqana August Sale.

According to the Racing Post database, it has been 14 years since the leading owner-breeder purchased a yearling in Deauville, with a pair of fillies by Sinndar being picked up for a combined €75,000 at the 2012 October Yearling Sale.

The Erevann filly was consigned by Anna and Moa Sundstrom’s Coulonces Sales and was bred by Andre and Elisabeth Fabre’s Ecurie Peregrine. She is out of Tilda, a Motivator half-sister to Group 3 winners Young Rascal and Timour.

“Princess Zahra felt it was important to support our young stallions,” said Pierre Gasnier, manager of the Aga Khan’s French studs. “We have two new sires [Erevann and Vadeni] with their first yearlings this year, so we want to support them, as well as our clients and the wider industry. Also, to give our stallions’ progeny the best chance to perform well on the track.

“She looked at this filly and really liked what she saw. In fact, she decided to buy this one in particular because she’s a good-looking filly who was well bred by Madame Fabre. She was sold through Coulonces, who are very good at what they do, so she really ticked a lot of boxes.

“We’re delighted to have her, for sure. It’s been a long time since we bought yearlings at public auction, but we’re in the game to make it work for everyone involved.”

The Aga Khan Studs team were still riding high on the back of Rayif’s success in Sunday’s Prix Jacques le Marois . That was the Sea The Moon colt’s second Group 1 victory, having also gained Classic laurels in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains.

That latest elite-level triumph continued a fruitful campaign for the team, with Daryz adding to his win in last year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe by claiming the Prix Ganay and Prix d’Ispahan, while Samangan also registered a victory at the highest level in the Prix Maurice de Gheest .

“Everyone knows what we went through at the start of last year, with the loss of His Highness Aga Khan IV,” said Gasnier. “We’re extremely lucky that the horses are performing at the highest level every weekend. There have been some great training performances, very good riding performances, and lots of work from the team on the studs; the whole team is flying.”

Having three Group 1-winning colts raises the possibility of an influx of new recruits across the operation’s stallion farms at Gilltown Stud in Ireland and Haras de Bonneval in Normandy. Gasnier said the team will begin discussing their options in the not-too-distant future.

“It will be soon, obviously, but not quite yet because the summer isn’t over, so we still have big targets for the three of them over the autumn,” he said. “We have to see how they perform in their next races, but I’d imagine we’ll make some decisions in October.

“Of course, it’s a high-class problem, but we’re lucky to have a stud farm where we stand stallions in France and also in Ireland. We can divide the horses up, I’m sure, so we’re in a great position.”

He added: “We’re privileged to have these horses who have performed at the highest level in Europe. They’re all such well-bred, good-looking horses, an outcross in most instances, and with speed. We can look forward to the future.”

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