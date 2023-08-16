'Another option for consignors' - ThoroughBid announces first ever online-only yearling sale in Britain and Ireland

ThoroughBid has announced the launch of the UK and Ireland’s first ever online-only yearling sale later this autumn, with bidding due to go live on November 8.

All yearlings sold will give their connections the chance to win ThoroughBid’s £5,000 Every 1’s a Winner Bonus, whereby the sale graduate must win on their debut under rules either as a two- or three-year-old in a Flat race held in any IFHA member territory.

The decision to sell yearlings with the chance of winning a bonus was made after the success of ThoroughBid’s £5,000 Point2Rules Bonus, which incentivises buyers to purchase National Hunt horses on the online platform

James Richardson, CEO of ThoroughBid, said: “With yearling sales being such an important market within the industry, we’re delighted to announce the establishment of the ThoroughBid Online Yearling Sale, which will provide another option for consignors to sell their stock without the hassle and expense of going to an in-person sale.

“For buyers, the Every 1’s A Winner Bonus is a big carrot to dangle. It’s a unique global bonus which encourages participation across all 59 IFHA members. This ThoroughBid Online Yearling Sale truly means that you can sell from anywhere in the world, bid from any corner of the globe and win a £5,000 bonus at tracks in 59 different countries.

“We hope the Online Yearling Sale will be seen as a useful addition to the yearling sales calendar by buyers and sellers alike. It will be very exciting to follow the progress of our graduates on the track over the coming seasons."

Entries for the sale will close on October 8.

