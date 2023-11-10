'Another cracker of a catalogue' - Goffs' pride in entries for December National Hunt Sale

The catalogue for the 2023 Goffs December National Hunt Sale, which takes place from Monday 11th to Thursday 14th, has been unveiled.

The catalogue features 912 lots, comprising the largest ever share of National Hunt foals at Goffs with 824 lots, while the market-leading National Hunt breeding stock section boasts another high-class collection of 76 mares and fillies. A draft of yearlings, stores and a stallion are also catalogued.

The sale will follow its popular and proven format with all lots catalogued alphabetically by dam across the four days in December.



Following a record sale in 2022, increased demand for places has resulted in a foal section of strength and depth. Leading National Hunt sires are strongly represented, headed by Affinisea (29), Blue Bresil (39), Crystal Ocean (58), Jukebox Jury (23), Maxios (25), Poets Word (44), Santiago (27), Walk In The Park (26) and Vadamos (37), as well as foals by Diamond Boy, Gentlewave, Golden Horn, Harzand, Jeu St Eloi, Milan, Nathaniel, No Risk At All and Saint Des Saints.



The following are just some of the many highlights among the foals:

Lot 21 Crystal Ocean colt, half-brother to Dunvegan

Lot 57 Santiago colt, half-brother to Kildisart

Lot 62 Blue Bresil colt, half-brother to Pencilfulloflead

Lot 97 Blue Bresil colt, first foal out of the Grade 1-placed Ruaille Buaille

Lot 107 Walk In The Park colt, half-brother to Conflated

Lot 126 Order Of St George colt, half-brother to Fitzhenry

Lot 176 Harzand colt, half-brother to Tiger Roll

Lot 244 Kew Gardens colt, half-brother to Churchstonewarrior and Western Walk

Lot 291 Poet's Word filly, half-sister to Aldo The Apache

Lot 307 Crystal Ocean filly, first foal from Listed winner Atlantic Fairy

Lot 321 Jet Away colt, half-brother to Hewick

Lot 370 Fifty Stars filly out of Grade 1 winner Cabaret Queen

Lot 448 Shirocco filly, half-sister to The Real Whacker

Lot 458 Order Of St George colt, half-brother to Captain Teague

Lot 557 Walk In The Park colt, first foal out of Listed winner and Grade 2-placed Getaway Gorgeous

Lot 595 Blue Bresil colt from the family of Goshen and Elimay

Lot 632 Affinisea colt, half-brother to Fiddlerontheroof

Lot 687 Blue Bresil filly, half-sister to Shishkin

Lot 810 Walk In The Park colt, half-brother to Tornado Flyer

Scarlet And Dove winning the Grade 3 mares' chase at Fairyhouse under Bryan Cooper Credit: Lorraine O'Sullivan

A strong draft of National Hunt breeding stock will follow the foals, selling on Thursday, December 14, and among the many eyecatching pages are:

Lot 844 Scarlet And Dove, multiple Graded chase winner in foal to Crystal Ocean. From Gigginstown House Stud

Lot 848 Magic Daze, Grade 2 chase winner consigned by Sladagh Farm on behalf of Robcour

Lot 849 Gin On Lime, Grade 3 chase winner consigned by Sladagh Farm on behalf of Robcour

Lot 850 Jenny Flex, winning Walk In The Park mare, half-sister to multiple Grade 2 winner Scarlet And Dove. Consigned by Sladagh Farm on behalf of Robcour

Lot 851 Say Goodbye, multiple winning and Grade 2 placed own-sister to The Big Breakaway and half to Kildisart. Consigned by Sladagh Farm on behalf of Robcour

Lot 854 Six Feet Apart, Listed hurdle winner consigned by Rathmore Stud

Lot 855 Delante, winning Walk In The Park half-sister to the dam of Douvan and Jonbon, in foal to Crystal Ocean. Consigned by Baroda Stud

Lot 856 Indefatigable, Grade 2 hurdle winner in foal to Walk In The Park. Consigned by Baroda Stud

Lot 858 Lady Breffni, Grade 2 hurdle winner in foal to Blue Bresil from Tinnakill House

Lot 860 Delightfantastic, winning Yeats half-sister to two Graded winners, in foal to Golden Horn. Consigned by Ballyreddin & Busherstown

Lot 861 Zarkareva, Grade 3 winner and Grade 1-placed mare closely related to Zarakanda and Zarkava, in foal to No Risk At All. Consigned by Ballyreddin & Busherstown

Lot 862 Rebel Ivy, Listed hurdle winner and Grade 2-placed mare from the family of Feathered Gale, in foal to Poet’s Word. Consigned by Ballyregan Stables on behalf of James Motherway

Lot 864 Ballyshannon Rose, Grade 2 chase winner and multiple Graded-placed, in foal to Poet’s Word and consigned by Ballyshannon Stud

Lot 865 Purple Mountain, Listed winner and Grade 3-placed mare in foal to Blue Bresil, consigned by Court Stud Henry Beeby: 'The evolution of this sale is a real source of pride for everyone at Goffs' Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

Commenting on publication of the catalogue, Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby said: “We are thrilled to present a superb catalogue for this year’s December National Hunt Sale and extend our sincere thanks to an increasing number of National Hunt breeders for placing their trust in Goffs with every entry.

“The evolution of this sale is a real source of pride for everyone at Goffs, in particular our passionate National Hunt team led by Gerry Hogan, Neil Walsh, Peter Molony and Kevin Ross, as it has grown from a one-day event ten years ago to become a vibrant four-day sale and the preferred choice for so many vendors and purchasers today.

“There have been countless highlights along the way, most notably the world record price for a National Hunt mare, while a landmark renewal in 2022 saw Goffs December really come of age when selling the highest-priced National Hunt foal and mare of the year anywhere.

“These results have really caught the imagination of the industry in a way that would have been almost unimaginable just a few years ago and only inspire us to continue to improve and grow still further.”

Beeby added: “We look forward to welcoming vendors and buyers to Kildare Paddocks for another cracker of a catalogue, and plenty of festivities, at the December National Hunt Sale in just over four weeks’ time.”



