An unfortunate outcome to the sales ring popularity contest as I go inside the Goffs-o-sphere

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Tuesday, June 9

Let’s call a spade a spade: sales are essentially just popularity contests. And who doesn’t love those? Agents, trainers, vendors, the animals; they’re all after their share of, if not affection, then at least admiration.

And for clarification, when I say ‘the animals’, I am, of course, referring to the horses. Not the aforementioned agents, trainers and vendors. Even though the glove fits in some cases. Ahem.

Are sales reporters part of the popularity contest? I’ll let you be the judge.