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An unfortunate outcome to the sales ring popularity contest as I go inside the Goffs-o-sphere
James Thomas pens his latest diary entry from a lively Goffs Arkle Sale
Leading owner JP McManus was among the National Hunt glitterati to put in an Arkle Sale appearanceCredit: Patrick McCann
Tuesday, June 9
Let’s call a spade a spade: sales are essentially just popularity contests. And who doesn’t love those? Agents, trainers, vendors, the animals; they’re all after their share of, if not affection, then at least admiration.
And for clarification, when I say ‘the animals’, I am, of course, referring to the horses. Not the aforementioned agents, trainers and vendors. Even though the glove fits in some cases. Ahem.
Are sales reporters part of the popularity contest? I’ll let you be the judge.
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more inSales reports
- Royal Ascot aspirant River In Paradise changes hands for 100,000gns after Tattersalls Online transaction
- Son of Way To Paris leaves a profit after topping Arkle Sale day three at €65,000
- ‘I got goosebumps!’ - €205,000 Walk In The Park trade caps memorable debut for Ballytrasna Farm
- ‘They haven’t had it all their own way this time’ - British buying power fuels market momentum at Goffs
- The next Brighterdaysahead? Gordon Elliott goes to €240,000 for No Risk At All filly who ‘has everything’
more inBetting offers
- World Cup odds boost: Get 50-1 on Scotland to beat Haiti with Paddy Power
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- Scotland vs Haiti: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall