An Ombudsman breeding right sells for £250,000 - putting a £25 million price tag on the world's leading racehorse

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A breeding right to Godolphin's Ombudsman , the world's equal highest rated racehorse, proved popular on Darley's bespoke "Winning Bid" platform on Monday, selling to an unnamed buyer for £250,000.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old cemented his position among the world's leading racehorses with a brilliant victory in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and currently shares top spot in the 2026 Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings with Ka Ying Rising on a mark of 131.

Although Ombudsman's stallion destination for 2027 has yet to be announced, buyers were quick to recognise his appeal as a future sire, with the breeding right selling for £250,000 to an unnamed purchaser. The Godolphin-owned entire remains in training and is expected to defend his Juddmonte International crown at York next month. That figure effectively values Ombudsman at £25 million.

A nomination to Darley's reigning champion sire Night Of Thunder topped Monday's trade when selling to an unnamed buyer for €450,000.

The son of Dubawi was crowned champion sire for the first time in 2025 and looks firmly on course to retain the title after already producing five Group 1 winners this season, headed by unbeaten three-year-old Bow Echo.

The successful bidder secured the right to breed one thoroughbred mare to Night Of Thunder during the 2027 northern hemisphere breeding season. He stood the 2026 season at Darley's Kildangan Stud in Ireland for a fee of €200,000.

A nomination to reigning champion sire Night Of Thunder sold for €450,000 Credit: Racing Post

A lifetime breeding right in Blue Point also attracted strong interest, selling for €470,000 to an unnamed buyer. The purchase entitles the holder to send one mare to the son of Shamardal in every breeding season for as long as he remains owned or managed by Godolphin. The price means Blue Point's value sits at €47 million.

Blue Point stood at Kildangan for €100,000 in 2026 and continues to strengthen his reputation as one of Europe's leading commercial stallions. Already the sire of multiple Group 1 winner Rosallion, who retired to Darley's Dalham Hall Stud this year, he enjoyed another notable week at Newmarket's July festival as Blue Bolt captured the Falmouth Stakes and Inner City Blues maintained his unbeaten record in the July Stakes.

The final lot among the stallion offerings was a nomination to Ghaiyyath for the 2027 northern hemisphere breeding season, which sold for €31,000 to an unnamed buyer. The Dubawi horse stood at Kildangan for €20,000 in 2026 and has continued to make his mark on the international stage through his progeny, notably Jebel Hatta winner Opera Ballo, who made the podium in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, and Australian Guineas hero Observer.

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