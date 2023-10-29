An extreme test of stamina featuring late trains and top lots, a snappy-dressing Serbian and Jamie Osborne’s ‘the thing’

Monday, October 23

If the Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale could be compared to a race from the Flat calendar, it would probably be the Queen Alexandra Stakes. The five-day event is not only an extreme test of stamina but attracts a line-up of wildly varying ages and ability. I am, of course, referring to the sale’s catalogue rather than the press bench. Although similar comments may apply.

This event is also a truly international affair. I was served an early reminder of this fact when I spotted California-based trainer Dan Blacker gazing up at the departures board at London Kings Cross.