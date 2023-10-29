An extreme test of stamina featuring late trains and top lots, a snappy-dressing Serbian and Jamie Osborne’s ‘the thing’
James Thomas reflects on a marathon stint at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses In Training Sale in Newmarket
Monday, October 23
If the Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale could be compared to a race from the Flat calendar, it would probably be the Queen Alexandra Stakes. The five-day event is not only an extreme test of stamina but attracts a line-up of wildly varying ages and ability. I am, of course, referring to the sale’s catalogue rather than the press bench. Although similar comments may apply.
This event is also a truly international affair. I was served an early reminder of this fact when I spotted California-based trainer Dan Blacker gazing up at the departures board at London Kings Cross.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Saudi-bound Illusion brings the veil down on marathon five days at Tattersalls
- Final session of Fasig-Tipton October Sale capped by $330,000 Bolt d'Oro colt
- 'I’ve waited three days for this horse!' - Group winner Aemilianus heading to Qatar after 250,000gns Tattersalls purchase
- 'There’s a lot more to come' - Wathnan adds to growing strength with 500,000gns Tattersalls top lot Dark Trooper
- 'It's everything we dreamed of and more' - memorable Tattersalls debut as Imperium Sales draft generates 2,040,000gns
- Saudi-bound Illusion brings the veil down on marathon five days at Tattersalls
- Final session of Fasig-Tipton October Sale capped by $330,000 Bolt d'Oro colt
- 'I’ve waited three days for this horse!' - Group winner Aemilianus heading to Qatar after 250,000gns Tattersalls purchase
- 'There’s a lot more to come' - Wathnan adds to growing strength with 500,000gns Tattersalls top lot Dark Trooper
- 'It's everything we dreamed of and more' - memorable Tattersalls debut as Imperium Sales draft generates 2,040,000gns