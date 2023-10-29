Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Sales reports
premium

An extreme test of stamina featuring late trains and top lots, a snappy-dressing Serbian and Jamie Osborne’s ‘the thing’

James Thomas reflects on a marathon stint at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses In Training Sale in Newmarket

Carracci: "
Carracci proved the top lot at the first session of the sale on MondayCredit: Laura Green

Monday, October 23

If the Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale could be compared to a race from the Flat calendar, it would probably be the Queen Alexandra Stakes. The five-day event is not only an extreme test of stamina but attracts a line-up of wildly varying ages and ability. I am, of course, referring to the sale’s catalogue rather than the press bench. Although similar comments may apply.

This event is also a truly international affair. I was served an early reminder of this fact when I spotted California-based trainer Dan Blacker gazing up at the departures board at London Kings Cross. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James ThomasSales correspondent
Published on 29 October 2023Last updated 18:01, 29 October 2023
icon
more inSales reports
more inSales reports