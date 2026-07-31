Amirite to join Chris Gordon after topping ThoroughBid's July Sale

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Amirite will continue his career with Chris Gordon after being bought by Jerry McGrath for £30,000 at ThoroughBid's July Sale on Thursday.

The ten-year-old, consigned by Henry de Bromhead, ran in this year's Grand National and was placed in the 2025 Topham. He is the latest high-profile purchase made by McGrath through the online sales platform, following previous acquisitions including What Path and Spyglass Hill.

Gordon said: "He's a ten-year-old who's been there and done that, and my client wanted a Saturday horse to go out and have some fun days with. It's hard to buy a 140-rated horse, so we can go for some really nice days with him.

"Maybe we'll have a tilt at something towards the end of the season, something like the Whitbread Gold Cup at Sandown. He came fifth in that a couple of years ago, so that might be a nice race to aim for."

De Bromhead also sold Sharu, a five-year-old son of Sea The Moon, who was bought by Darren O'Dwyer for £20,000 and will join the Somerset yard of Carol Gray.

Other notable sales included consignments from Gordon Elliott, Ben Pauling and Neil Mulholland, while Robson Aguiar enjoyed his first sale through ThoroughBid when three-year-old Fate's Gambit, by Ubettabelieveit, was purchased by leading Flat agent Freddy Tylicki to be trained by Ruth Carr.

ThoroughBid CEO James Richardson said: "Amirite was a nice horse to have headlining the sale, and he looks to have been well bought by Jerry McGrath. We look forward to following his next steps as he heads into training with Chris Gordon.

"We are pleased with results across the board and are incredibly grateful for the continued support of Gordon Elliott, Henry de Bromhead and Ben Pauling. They're becoming part of the ThoroughBid furniture now, having regularly consigned quality stock with us, and we have been delighted to see that once more."

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