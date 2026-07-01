Ambitious Chalkstone Racing land exciting Suspicious Mindz after 50,000gns Tattersalls Online signing

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Last weekend's Curragh maiden winner Suspicious Mindz topped the Tattersalls Online July Sale when knocked down to Chalkstone Racing at 50,000gns.

The Jessica Harrington-trained three-year-old, one of four lots consigned from Commonstown Stables, is by Bated Breath and holds a Timeform rating of 88. He is a half-brother to Group 2 Norfolk Stakes winner The Ridler.

Chalkstone Racing also secured another progressive winner in Great Dream , paying 30,000gns for the William Haggas-trained gelding. The son of Invincible Spirit arrives after posting a career-best performance when routing his rivals by 11 lengths at Ffos Las a fortnight ago.

Stuart McFarlane of Chalkstone Racing said: "Both horses will join our newly established operation in Malton. We have long-term ambitions for the stable, alongside shorter-term plans to secure quality horses in training who have already shown significant potential.

"We're delighted to have acquired these horses from the top-class yards of Jessica Harrington and William Haggas. We felt they represented excellent value and look the type to continue progressing into valuable races.

"There was plenty of quality throughout the catalogue and, as first-time buyers on the Tattersalls Online platform, we found the process extremely efficient and straightforward."

Harrington's draft also featured Galway Festival maiden winner Collecting Coin, who sold to Max & Mabel for 33,000gns.

He is a half-brother of the useful two-year-old Rogue Supremacy, won a maiden at Galway last year and has performed respectably in a few handicaps this year. Max & Mabel is a nom de plume used to buy Iconic Times at another online sale earlier in the year on behalf of owners with Jennie Candlish.

Among the standout yearling lots was a filly from the first crop of Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero Ace Impact, who fetched 42,000gns when bought by Bold Lines.

Consigned by Haras de Beaumont, home to the unbeaten champion, the April-born filly is out of Group 3 Prix d'Aumale winner Shahah and is a half-sister to four winners, headed by Listed-placed Ursuly, from the family of multiple Group 1 winner Grand Lodge.

Elsewhere, the regally bred young broodmare Comply , offered by Castlehyde Stud in foal to champion two-year-old Little Big Bear, sold to CV Bloodstock for 39,000gns. The three-year-old daughter of St Mark's Basilica is out of Cheveley Park Stakes heroine Rosdhu Queen and is a half-sister to Listed-placed Bounty.

The well-bred filly Velvet Vega was knocked down to the Pritchard-Gordon family agency, Badgers Bloodstock. Trained by John and Thady Gosden for US celebrity chef Bobby Flay, the chestnut is out of a granddaughter of the Irish Oaks winner Petrushka.

The filly had made a bright start by finishing second on her debut at Newmarket in the spring to subsequent Ribblesdale Stakes scorer Earth Shot but had been beaten at long odds-on in two other starts.

The Tattersalls Online July Sale returned turnover of 439,300gns, with 47 lots sold at an average of 9,347gns.

Tattersalls will be centre stage again next week for the three-day July Sale. The team unveiled a dozen more wild cards on Wednesday headed by Capall Rasa, the Footstepsinthesand gelding who finished fifth in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Regal Ulixes, who was third in the Duke Of Edinburgh, is also being offered by Gary Gillies and Andrew Balding, while Blackbeard juvenile Chan Noir, a winner on his debut at Nottingham a few days ago, is an interesting entrant from Jane Chapple-Hyam.

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