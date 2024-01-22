All eyes on Doncaster as Goffs UK January Sale gets the 2024 circuit up and running

European bloodstock auctions get off and running in physical form for 2024 at Goffs UK on Tuesday with a January Sale catalogue that places the emphasis on British breeding and a National Hunt weanling section.

Plenty of breeders and pinhookers will also be in attendance in Doncaster to cast an eye on the Thoroughbred Breeders' Association's National Hunt Stallion Showcase. A dozen new and established British-based stallions will be available for viewing throughout the day, including Subjectivist and Postponed, the high-profile new recruits for Alne Park Stud and Yorton Farm respectively.

There are likely to be around 160 lots going through the ring from 10am, of which more than half the original intake were jump-bred colts and fillies. Notable inclusions are lot 75, a No Risk At All colt out of a half-sister to the Grade 1 winner Cyrlight, a Nathaniel half-brother to Grade 1 winner Athena Du Berlais (84), and another by the same sire out of top-class mare Black Tears (92).

There is also a Golden Horn colt out of a half-sister to the Grand National winner One For Arthur (113), a Blue Bresil colt out of Grade 1-placed Good Thyne Tara (115), and a Walk In The Park half-brother to the Grade 2 winner Guard Your Dreams (140).

Among the horses in training are half a dozen from County Kilkenny trainer Ellemarie Holden, including this month's Cork winner Jet Setting Johnny (38) and Frisby (34), who was a debut point-to-point scorer at Dromahane at the end of December.

One or two of the supplementary entries have a bit of recent form too, with Brian Ellison's Reclaim Victory (45) beaten a nose on the Flat at Newcastle recently and the Doyle family's Not Now Tayto (46) being second in an Irish point-to-point at Ballindenisk.

There is also a section of National Hunt broodmares, with individuals carrying foals by the likes of Stradivarius, Golden Horn, Kameko and Blue Bresil.

Last year's January Sale was a two-day affair at which trade proved selective. It attracted a handful of well-known broodmares, with leading honours taken by Grade 2 bumper winner and accomplished chaser The Glancing Queen, who joined Simon Davies' growing DahlBury broodmare band for £150,000.

