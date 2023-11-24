Albigna lights up Goffs ring as Coolmore bring down the hammer at €3.7 million

Albigna, the Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac winner, has been purchased by MV Magnier for €3.7 million at the Goffs November Breeding Stock Sale on Friday,

One of the jewels in the Niarchos draft, the six-year-old daughter of Zoffany was bred by the Niarchos family out of the Selkirk mare Freedonia, also dam of Listed winner Polybius and the speedy No Lippy.

Albigna was to win three of her nine starts for the Jessica Harrington yard, taking her first two races, including the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes, and later winning the Marcel Boussac under Shane Foley.

As a three-year-old, her best effort came in the Snow Fairy Fillies Stakes at the Curragh, where she was second to Thundering Nights.

MV Magnier talks to the press following Albigna's sale Credit: Goffs

Albigna’s yearling colt by Wootton Bassett was offered through Camas Park Stud at the Goffs Orby Sale in September, selling for €460,000 to the China Horse Club and Qatar Racing.

Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby conducted the auction of Albigna on Friday, with the hammer falling at €3.7m to Coolmore. The mare was offered in foal to Coolmore sire St Mark’s Basilica, the world champion three-year-old who stood his first season in 2022.

