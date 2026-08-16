'A fight between Coolmore and Sheikh Mohammed is the ideal situation to sell a horse' – superpower clash sees Wootton Bassett colt bring €2.4 million

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Seconds out, round two. Coolmore and Godolphin renewed their sales ring rivalry at Arqana on Sunday evening when Haras de l’Hotellerie presented a Wootton Bassett brother to multiple Group winner Topgear.

The two camps were back in their familiar positions, just as they had been when they clashed over a well-related son of Justify who went Godolphin’s way at €1.25 million on day one.

Godolphin’s Anthony Stroud was down the corridor to the right of the auctioneer, and lodged his bids with a nod of his head after consultation with David Loder, who appeared to be taking his instructions over the telephone.

Coolmore’s raises came from MV Magnier, standing alongside his father, John, Paul Shanahan and David Wachman on the dimly lit top deck of the auditorium, which was packed with racegoers who came to spectate following the racing at Deauville.

After a flurry of rapid-fire raises, Magnier flashed two fingers at the man with the gavel to signal a bid of €2 million. Stroud quickly came back with a €200,000 increase of his own. Magnier turned to the team for another high-stakes discussion before eventually raising a solitary finger to take matters to €2.3m.

However, even that hefty offer wasn’t enough to seal the deal, as Loder and Stroud soon mustered another six-figure bump to bring matters to a dramatic conclusion at €2.4m.

“He’s an extremely nice horse,” said Stroud after signing the ticket. “He’s by Wootton Bassett, who they’re not making any more by. He was very light on his feet, a very good mover. Of course, it’s a great deal of money, but you’ve just got to go for the ones you really like. I have huge respect for Coolmore, who were also bidding, and they know what they’re looking at when they’re buying Wootton Bassetts. We’re pleased to get him and pleased he’s going to Godolphin.”

Asked if he had anticipated such a protracted bidding duel, Stroud said: “In all honesty no, I didn’t expect it. But with these big horses, the ones by stallions like Wootton Bassett and Night Of Thunder, it’s very difficult. After a million, it’s really just a case of who’s prepared to go for it. It’s very difficult, especially in the present day, to say a horse will make X or Y. At a certain level, it’s really who’s prepared to keep going. At all the sales we go to, it’s not simple.”

Topgear also sold in Deauville, albeit for just €200,000 when he changed hands in 2020. The Christopher Head-trained colt carried the colours of Hisaaki Saito to six wins, including the Group 2 Challenge Stakes as well as three French Group 3s. He spent his first season on stallion duty at Capital Stud at a fee of €7,500 earlier this year.

Back again: Anthony Stroud signs the docket for the €2.4 million Wootton Bassett colt Credit: Melissa Delalande

The seven-figure colt is the sixth foal out of Miss Lech, a daughter of Giant’s Causeway who won one race during her time in the US.

Among the onlookers during the seven-figure bidding battle was the colt’s breeder, Florent Couturier, who admitted to being taken by surprise by the magnitude of the transaction.

“It’s a big surprise,” he said. “I love my colt, obviously, he’s very nice, but I’m realistic. I was hoping for something in the range of €450,000 to €600,000 if everything went well, but a fight between Coolmore and Sheikh Mohammed is the ideal situation to sell a horse! I was surprised they went so far, but very happy. It's important that he’s going to a good trainer too. When you’re a breeder, you’ve done part of the job, but you pass the gauntlet to somebody else.”

Couturier explained that recent events represented a significant change of fortunes in the broodmare career of Miss Lech.

“I bought the mare in America out of training and brought her to France,” he said. “I wasn’t very lucky with her because she was barren three times, but she’s produced only winners, including this lovely horse Topgear. Unfortunately, he had foot problems, which limited his achievements, but he was a very good-looking horse who was very good anyway.

“This one is smaller than Topgear, less bone maybe, but he’s very well balanced. I think he’s a good colt. The mare has a Siyouni foal at foot, a very typical Siyouni as he’s strong, and she’s in foal to Delacroix.”

Godolphin went back into seven-figure territory for another son of Wootton Bassett a short while later when bidding €1.6m for the colt out of Paix from Ecurie des Monceaux. On this occasion it was Juddmonte who filled the role of underbidder.

The youngster is the fourth foal out of Paix, a daughter of Muhaarar who landed the Group 3 Prix de Lutece during her racing days. She has got her time in the Monceaux paddocks off to a promising start, with her first foal, Parachutiste, winning a brace of Listed races and her second, Skydance, beating subsequent Oaks heroine Thundering On to win a Leopardstown maiden before picking Group-race placings in the Airlie Stud, Silver Flash and Valiant Stakes.

Paix has also enjoyed plenty of sales success too. Skydance sold to Al Shira’aa Racing for €1m in 2024 before her Dubawi filly also sold to Godolphin for €2m 12 months ago. The latter-named youngster has been named Peaceful Charm and debuted with a fourth-placed effort when too green to do herself justice as 11-10 favourite in a Newmarket maiden.

In turn, Paix is out of Pacifique, a half-sister to English King and Prudenzia, dam of Chicquita, Diamond Necklace and Magic Wand.

“We have the half-sister, who we like very much,” said Stroud. “Obviously she comes from Monceaux, which is a wonderful farm. It’s a wonderful pedigree and he was one of our favourite horses of the day. It’s good to get into that family and he’s a very nice horse.”

Godolphin’s third seven-figure signing of the day came when Stroud bid €1.7m for the Frankel filly out of the highly credentialed Philomene, another from the Monceaux draft.

The dam has already enjoyed a successful association with the Arqana August Sale, as she topped the 2019 renewal when knocked down to Godolphin at €1.625m. She was subsequently raced in partnership between Sheikh Mohammed’s operation, Monceaux and Lady O’Reilly’s Skymarc Farm.

Philomene was sent into training with Andre Fabre and went a long way to justifying her seven-figure sales history by winning the Group 3 Prix Penelope and finishing second, beaten less than a length, in the Group 1 Prix de Diane won by Joan Of Arc.

Her performance record is underpinned by a blue-chip pedigree. Philomene is one of nine winners out of the blue hen Prudenzia, making her a sibling to the likes of Chicquita, Diamond Necklace and Magic Wand. Moreover, Philomene is by Dubawi, meaning her Frankel filly is bred on the same cross Group 1 winners Adayar, Dream Castle, Homeless Songs and Mostahdaf.

“It’s the most beautiful pedigree, Diamond Necklace has done so well this year,” said Stroud. “We raced this mare [Philomene] in a 50-50 partnership, so we’ve bought out our partners for this filly. Philomene was a good race filly, she was placed in the Diane, and this filly will be a lovely filly to go racing with in time and, ultimately, a broodmare to go to the paddocks.”

Philomene produced another Frankel filly in February this year and returned to the Banstead Manor kingpin for her latest mating.

Read more:

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First foal out of Coolmore's $5 million broodmare purchase strikes at Dundalk