A calypso of carnage as things get real in Deauville

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Thursday, May 7

Well, where do I start? Some sales I attend don’t really provide much diary material. Test my creative abilities. This was not one of them.

Can I unpack everything in this space? Probably not. Most of what I heard – whether you call it gossip, rumour or allegation – remains largely unsubstantiated, and I’m not sure my Racing Post expense budget stretches to my own personal libel lawyer.