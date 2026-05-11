Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:30 CatterickHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:30 CatterickHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Sales reports
premium

A calypso of carnage as things get real in Deauville

James Thomas pens his latest entry from a dramatic Arqana Breeze-Up Sale

The sales-topping Sioux Nation filly strikes a pose
The sales-topping Sioux Nation filly strikes a poseCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Thursday, May 7

Well, where do I start? Some sales I attend don’t really provide much diary material. Test my creative abilities. This was not one of them. 

Can I unpack everything in this space? Probably not. Most of what I heard – whether you call it gossip, rumour or allegation – remains largely unsubstantiated, and I’m not sure my Racing Post expense budget stretches to my own personal libel lawyer. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Sales editor and senior bloodstock writer

Published on inSales reports

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inSales reports
more inBetting offers
more inSales reports
more inBetting offers