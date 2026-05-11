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A calypso of carnage as things get real in Deauville
James Thomas pens his latest entry from a dramatic Arqana Breeze-Up Sale
The sales-topping Sioux Nation filly strikes a poseCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
Thursday, May 7
Well, where do I start? Some sales I attend don’t really provide much diary material. Test my creative abilities. This was not one of them.
Can I unpack everything in this space? Probably not. Most of what I heard – whether you call it gossip, rumour or allegation – remains largely unsubstantiated, and I’m not sure my Racing Post expense budget stretches to my own personal libel lawyer.
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more inSales reports
- ‘It’s such a stressful game’ - high emotion for Longways Stables as Blue Point colt brings €800,000
- ‘We’re over the moon’ - shades of Zanthos as Sioux Nation filly leaves monster pinhooking profit at €1.1 million
- 'It would be great if he could go to Glorious Goodwood’ - George Baker hoping Lunar Tide can rise after 34,000gns Tattersalls Online purchase
- Coolmore win titanic battle with Yulong for A$250,000 yearling turned A$5.6 million record star
- ‘The rewards are significant for those who present quality stock’ - records re-written at Inglis Australian Weanling Sale
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more inSales reports
- ‘It’s such a stressful game’ - high emotion for Longways Stables as Blue Point colt brings €800,000
- ‘We’re over the moon’ - shades of Zanthos as Sioux Nation filly leaves monster pinhooking profit at €1.1 million
- 'It would be great if he could go to Glorious Goodwood’ - George Baker hoping Lunar Tide can rise after 34,000gns Tattersalls Online purchase
- Coolmore win titanic battle with Yulong for A$250,000 yearling turned A$5.6 million record star
- ‘The rewards are significant for those who present quality stock’ - records re-written at Inglis Australian Weanling Sale
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