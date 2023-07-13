'A big day needs a special celebration!' - dancing trainer not stopping till he gets enough of 125,000gns stayer

Ali Majeed, a trainer for Sheikh Sultan Aldeen Al Khalifa’s Al Mohamediya Racing, caused a real brouhaha with some wild celebrations after the outfit’s Jasour rocketed to a two-length success in the Group 2 Kingdom of Bahrain July Stakes at Newmarket on Thursday.

Decked out in a cream suit and flat cap, Majeed showed an impressive turn of foot himself as he sprinted around the July course paddock whooping and hollering with joy, before proceeding to pull some sharp dance moves alongside Jasour’s trainer Clive Cox.

Footage of the celebrations proved a hit on social and mainstream media, with ITV Racing’s Oli Bell telling a breathless Majeed: “The celebrations we’ve just seen are the greatest celebrations on a racecourse we’ve ever seen.”

Majeed also caused a stir back at Tattersalls once racing had concluded as he successfully bid 125,000gns for the smart stayer Vega Sicilia on behalf of Sheikh Sultan.

Reflecting on a successful few hours, Majeed said: “Today is a special day for us, a Group winner and I think we’ve bought some good horses at this sale, I think that’s six or seven horses now. We wish all days were like today! A big day needs a special celebration!”

The dual winner Vega Sicilia was consigned by Barton Sales on behalf of Harry and Roger Charlton’s Beckhampton House Stables.

Al Mohamediya Racing were the second-biggest spender across the first three sessions of the July Sale, with seven recruits sourced for a combined 444,000gns. As with the other purchases, Vega Sicilia will now be prepared by Majeed for a tilt at the lucrative Bahrain Turf Series races.

“He’ll go to Bahrain for Al Mohamediya Racing of His Highness Sheikh Sultan,” said the trainer. “We bought this horse for the Classic race because he looks like a mile and a half, mile and a quarter horse. He’s a progressive horse and we saw last time they put headgear on and he won very well. The trainer said he was very happy with him.”

