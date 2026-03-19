80,000gns Orderandout tops Tattersalls Online March Sale

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The promising Orderandout topped the Tattersalls Online March Sale on Thursday when making 80,000gns to Neil King and Stroud Coleman.

A daughter of Order Of St George, the four-year-old had finished a fine second on debut at Lingstown earlier this month. Her conqueror, Palinca , had subsequently sold for £400,000 at the Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale when purchased by Coolmara Stables. Orderandout had in turn finished nine lengths clear of the third-placed runner.

Offered by Robert Tector’s Coolbawn Stables, Orderandout is out of a Fame And Glory half-sister to Village Vic, a winner of the 2015 December Gold Cup at Cheltenham. The page also includes fellow black-type scorers Royal Vergaland and Royale Flamby.

Matt Coleman of Stroud Coleman Bloodstock said: "She was second to a horse who made £400,000 at the Cheltenham Sale last week, who I actually bid on, so I knew the time of the race and the sectionals were exceptional. If I couldn’t get the winner, the next best thing was to buy the runner-up and I’m pleased to get her. She was closing down the winner at the line.”

"She was bought for a new owner at Neil King’s and will make a smart bumper filly before progressing to hurdles and fences."

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Another highlight of the point and bumper session was Send Em Running, who sold to Dan Astbury and Ben Pauling for 68,000gns. Consigned by Cormac Doyle of Monbeg Stables, the Motivator four-year-old was another who had finished second on debut at Lingstown this month. He overcame a bad mistake at the fourth-last fence and was arguably an unfortunate loser as a result.

Baltimore Stables' Power Of Authority also proved popular when heading to Hamish Macauley for 60,000gns. The Poet's Word gelding was going well on debut at Tallow last month before a final-fence fall.

Overall, 43 lots sold for turnover of 544,000gns and at an average of 12,651gns. Over 300 bidders joined the sale from countries including Belgium, Britain, Ireland, Italy, France, Germany, Portugal, Spain and Sweden as well bidders from throughout the Gulf region.

The Tattersalls Online April Sale takes place from April 8-9.

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