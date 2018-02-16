Sale-topping Tchaikovsky hoping to hit all the right notes on debut

Having topped the 2017 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale at A$1.3 million (£733,200/€827,160), all eyes will be on Tchaikovsky, who will be hoping to lead his rivals a merry dance when he debuts in race two at Randwick on Saturday.

The son of Redoute's Choice was bought by James Harron when offered by Arrowfield Stud, the home of his sire, at the Gold Coast's flagship sale last year. The well-made individual is the third foal out of Ballet Blue, an unraced Stravinksy half-sister to four black-type winners, including Group 2 winner The Heavyweight.

"First and foremost in our selection criteria is trying to find the best physicals," said Harron after signing the docket back in January 2017. "It's nice when you get the physical matching up with the pedigree. Redoute's Choice is such a dominant stallion, you only need to see the marketplace for sons of Snitzel, Not A Single Doubt and the late Beneteau and the statistics attached to those sires. He's just been prolific.

"When you're trying to buy colts that will be future stallions there's no better sire line to target and to get a son of his is very exciting. With Redoute's we're looking for the more medium-sized types. He has the most amazing use of himself and a superb attitude and he looks like a horse that can go early."

And so far Tchaikovsky has done all he can to live up to his sale-topping price tag when given match practice in two barrier trials at Randwick by trainers Peter and Paul Snowden.

He was given a considerate introduction when third over 745m in January, before showing a potent turn of foot to get up late on without coming off the bridle over 1,045m on Monday.

"He's a really nice horse," said Peter Snowden. "This will be a good test for him. There's a couple of seasoned horses in there that have won already but he's a colt with good ability.

"He's got a fantastic attitude and that's what I like most about him. He's really come on since that second trial on Monday and he looks a picture. He's drawn a good gate to get a good run. He needs to run well but I think he's capable of doing that."

