Russian Revolution retired to stand at Newgate Farm

Russian Revolution (2) on his way to winning Saturday's Oakleigh Plate at Caulfield

Dual Group 1-winning sprinter Russian Revolution, who won last Saturday's Oakleigh Plate at Caulfield, has been retired to stand at Newgate Farm later this year.

The Peter and Paul Snowden-trained four-year-old also won last year's The Galaxy at Rosehill when defeating the now champion Australian sprinter Redzel.

He was a A$320,000 Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale purchase by China Horse Club and Michael Wallace Bloodstock from the Vinery Stud draft, and Peter Snowden said the entire had nothing left to prove as a racehorse.

"Russian Revolution has nothing more to prove and the owners have elected to retire him on a winning note," Snowden said.

"He's absolutely one of the quickest horses we have ever trained."

In total, Russian Revolution won seven of his 11 career starts, with victories in the Group 2 Roman Consul Stakes, Group 2 Ian McEwen Stakes and the Group 3 Vain Stakes to go with his brace of top-level success, and he amassed prize money earnings of A$1,284,225.

He is one of five foals out of the winning Stravinsky mare Ballet d’Amour, who is herself a half-sister to the multiple US stakes winner Taletobetold, making him a half-brother to Group Three winner Turbo Miss.

His unraced second dam Exigent is a half-sister to Irish Group 2 winner Montelimar and stakes winner L’Extra Honor, while this is also the same family as 2007 Sun Chariot Stakes winner Majestic Roi and German champion miler Noor Al Hawa.

A service fee will be announced at a later date.