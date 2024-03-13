Regally bred Sudaf set to debut for Shadwell and Kevin Philippart de Foy at Chelmsford

Sudaf

Betting.Bet Horse Racing Tips Aggregator Fillies' Novice Stakes (6.00 Chelmsford, Thursday)

What’s the story?

Chelmsford won’t get much airtime on the third day of the Cheltenham Festival, albeit the fillies’ novice stakes takes place after the Prestbury Park jamboree has concluded and it’s an interesting enough affair, thanks especially to the debut of Sudaf, whose dam is Mutasaabeq’s sister.

Sudaf is a three-year-old Shadwell homebred and is trained by Kevin Philippart de Foy. Richard Kingscote has been booked to ride the filly.

How’s she bred?

Very well. She is by Siyouni and the first foal out of Alandalos, who won one of her seven races for the Charlie Hills stable – a fillies’ novice stakes as it happens – but hopefully has the pedigree to achieve a bit more at paddocks.

The dam is out of Shadwell’s brilliant Classic heroine Ghanaati, who has also produced the goods in the breeding shed, having thrown seven winners from seven runners.

They are led by now National Stud sire Mutasaabeq, the triple Group 2 winner, and also feature the Group 3 winner Wafy and Royal Hunt Cup winner Afaak.

Who does she face?

Nine others await, three of whom are likewise making their debut. Interestingly, Epsom trainer Simon Dow runs two of them, both homebreds, Hot Patootie (Chasemore Farm) and Thursday (Jimmy Chua).

The other is also a homebred, of Steve Parkin’s, Radiant Beauty, the second foal out of dual Listed winner Main Desire, and by Churchill.

Of those who have run, Lope De Vega’s daughter Vicario, runner-up at Newmarket last autumn, sets the standard on form.

