Real quality to first foal by Gimcrack Stakes scorer Ajaya

The Ajaya filly foal out of the winning Dubawi mare Fol O'Yasmine born on Sunday

Blue Diamond Stud welcomed the first foal by homebred Gimcrack Stakes winner Ajaya on Sunday.

The filly was born in the same foaling stables as her sire and is the first foal out of Fol O'Yasmine, a winning Dubawi half-sister to Diadem Stakes winner Sayif.

"We're delighted to welcome such a good first foal by our homebred Ajaya," said Tony Nerses, racing and breeding advisor to Saleh Al Homaizi and Imad Al Sagar of Blue Diamond Stud.

"The filly is an excellent stamp and has a real quality to her - she gives us great confidence for the rest of the foals we have to come by him.

"Ajaya was a horse gifted with great speed as he showed when winning the Gimcrack Stakes. He has an excellent family to back him up and we look forward to supporting him again in 2018."

Fol O'Yasmine was one of 13 mares sent to Ajaya by Blue Diamond last year together with Queen Mary Stakes runner-up Shyrl, the dam of Raucous and Green Fortune; Paradise Sea, a half-sister to Group 1 winner David Junior; Elhaam, a winning half-sister to Blue Diamond's high-class sprinter Justineo, and the Listed-placed Impressionism.

Ajaya commands a fee of €8,000 at Rathbarry Stud in County Cork.

Ajaya: Gimcrack Stakes winner is by the popular Invincible Spirit

Our latest supplement has everything you need to know about this year's intake of new sires