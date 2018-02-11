Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
First foals RATHBARRY STUD

First foal for Celebration Mile scorer Kodi Bear

Colt born on January 14 was bred by Patrick Toes

The Kodi Bear colt out of Ever Evolving
The Kodi Bear colt out of Ever Evolving
1 of 1
By Ollie O'Donoghue

The first foal by Group 2-winning miler Kodi Bear was welcomed at Rathbarry Stud in Fermoy, County Cork on Sunday.

"He weighed in at 55kg and is a good strong foal and we are all delighted with him," said Niamh Woods of Rathbarry.

The colt was bred by Patrick Toes out of his Elusive Quality mare Ever Evolving, a daughter of the German Listed mile winner Nans Hoy.

Ever Evolving also has a two-year-old filly by Lilbourne Lad and a yearling filly by Tagula.

Kodi Bear, by record-breaking sire Kodiac, was second to Belardo in the Dewhurst at two and won the Group 2 Celebration Mile at Goodwood at three. 

He was one of four sons of Kodiac to retire to stud in 2017 along with Adaay - who also welcomed his first foal this week - Coulsty and Prince of Lir.

Kodi Bear: son of Kodiac won the Celebration Mile at Goodwood
Kodi Bear: son of Kodiac won the Celebration Mile at Goodwood
Mark Cranham

Other exciting foaling news:

First foal by Twilight Son arrives at Cheveley Park Stud

Ballinasisla Stud greets first foal by Buratino

First foal by The Gurkha is a colt out of Listed winner Trip To Glory

He weighed in at 55kg and is a good strong foal and we are all delighted with him

Related stories

Dual Horse of the Year California Chrome becomes a father

Key data

Kodi Bear
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets