Rajsaman's first Group winner extends incredible run for sire-line

Rajsaman: wins the Prix de Fontainebleau in 2010, seven years before his son Brametot obliges in the same race

Brametot achieved something quite remarkable at Chantilly on Sunday - not only giving Rajsaman a breakthrough Group success in the Prix de Fontainebleau, but doing so in a race previously won by his sire, grandsire and great-grandsire.

Rajsaman himself just held on from Siyouni - himself making such a mark at stud - by half a length in the 2010 renewal. His sire Linamix, meanwhile, won the 1990 renewal before landing the Poule d'Essai des Poulains on his next start. And, finally, Linamix's sire Mendez was successful in the 1984 edition before finishing third in the Poulains.

Carrying the colours of part-owner Gerard Augustin-Normand, Brametot - a member of his sire's first crop - saw off his six opponents for the Group 3 prize by two and a half lengths.

Trained by Jean-Claude Rouget, Brametot won on his first two starts as a juvenile at Deauville last year, before giving his sire a first Listed success in the Listed Prix du Hong Kong Jockey Club at Bordeaux le Bouscat last October.

Haras de la Cauviniere has a policy of supporting its stallions at the sales and Brametot was bought by the stud's Sylvain Vidal for €26,000 as a foal at the 2014 Arqana December Breeding Stock Sale. That was a remarkable price given that the colt is one of four winners out of Mosella, a winning half-sister to no less a horse than Monsun.

Augustin-Normand also campaigned the stud's Le Havre to win the Jockey Club, and also had a stake in its flagship stallion's two dual Classic-winning daughters, La Cressonniere and Avenir Certain.

Rajsaman was sold at the end of his three-year-old campaign by the Aga Khan Studs, to Chantilly Bloodstock Agency for €440,000 at the Arqana Horses-in-Training Sale. He proceeded to win two Group 2s over a mile for Freddy Head, and also finished a close third to Goldikova and Cirrus Des Aigles in the Prix d'Ispahan.

After finishing his racing career in Dubai, he was ultimately acquired privately by La Cauviniere and started out at a fee of €4,000. His progeny were well received in the sales ring, with one filly selling for €200,000 at last year's Arqana October Yearling Sale. Now in his fifth season, the ten-year-old's fee is up to €8,000.

