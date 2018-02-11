Racing Post Home
First foals NATIONAL STUD

Racing Post Trophy scorer Marcel has first foal on the ground

Colt's granddam is the 1,000 Guineas heroine Virginia Waters

Marcel: landed the Racing Post Trophy on his third career start
Marcel: landed the Racing Post Trophy on his third career start
Edward Whitaker
1 of 1
By Ollie O'Donoghue

The first foal by Group 1-winning juvenile Marcel was born at Martin Walsh's Kiltown Stud in County Kilkenny on Thursday night.

Bred by Marcel's owner Paul Makin, the bay colt is out of Visalia, a Dansili mare out of 1,000 Guineas heroine Virginia Waters and a half-sister to Listed winner Emperor Claudius, from the family of Chachamaidee, In The Wings and High Rise.

"He is a lovely, quality colt with great size, balance and a lot of presence," said Walsh of the new arrival.

Bred by David Hyland, Marcel was trained by Peter Chapple-Hyam and landed the mile Racing Post Trophy on just his third career start, for which he earned a Racing Post Rating of 118.

Other mares expecting to Marcel this year include sisters to Dick Whittington and Moriarty, and stakes winners Sesmen, Mahaatheer, Waterways and What's Up Pussycat.

The five-year-old son of Lawman is standing his second season at the National Stud at a £5,000 fee.

