Quality over quantity in 2018 as Newsells Park Stud restructures its herd

Never afraid to shy away from commercial decisions in order to continue to operate self-sufficiently, Newsells Park Stud in Hertfordshire has made a cutback on its broodmare band and expanded the boarding side of the operation.

But while there's been a reduction in numbers, there will still be strong support for Newsells' two resident stallions - Equiano and Nathaniel - with the sires set to cover 13 of the stud's mares between them.

My Special J's, an eight-year-old daughter of Harlan's Holiday currently in foal to Siyouni, is one of the Newsells mares destined for Nathaniel, while Langs Lash, the dam of Listed scorer Jolly Convergence, is among those set for a date with Equiano.

On the shift in policy, general manager Julian Dollar said: "With two established stallions on the books in Equiano and Nathaniel, we didn't need the lesser mares to be supporting the stallions at this stage.

"If we get another new stallion, which hopefully we will one day, we might look to get more mares for the stallions. For the moment we're happy with the mares that we've got."

While there may have been a reduction in quantity among the Newsells broodmare band, there is no let-up in the quality of covers they will receive in 2018.

One of the jewels among the broodmare band is the Montjeu mare Yummy Mummy, the dam of 1,000 Guineas heroine Legatissimo and Lordship Stud's recent 550,000gns purchase Smoulder, and she has a return date with Dubawi once she delivers a foal by Darley's flagship sire.

Dollar said: "Yummy Mummy has a particularly nice yearling colt by Dubawi and I'd love for her to have a filly. Both Legatissimo and Smoulder have made money in the ring as yearlings and have brought in essential funds at the time. Sod's law will mean we'll get a colt when we now want a filly!"

Also slated for a visit to Dubawi after delivering a foal by Galileo is Waldlerche, the dam of Criterium de Saint-Cloud hero Waldgeist.

Shastye, a 17-year-old daughter of Danehill whose six previous matings with Coolmore linchpin Galileo have yielded the Group scorers Secret Gesture and Sir Isaac Newton, was barren to the son of Sadler's Wells last year. The half-sister to Sagacity is already on her way to Coolmore for a return date with the perennial champion sire.

Dollar said: "If you've got a mare that's good enough to go to him then you have to send that mare to him. Galileo is the best stallion out there globally and he's available to us with the right mare.

"God bless him, he's probably not going to be around forever and my attitude is that we've got to use him while he is."

Spectre, the Group 3-winning and Group 1-placed Siyouni mare, is a new recruit to the Newsells ranks for 2018 and has had the stellar sire chosen for her first cover.

Newsells boss Julian Dollar is a fan of the Coolmore newcomer

Galileo won't be the only Coolmore resident to be visited by a Newsells mare in 2018, as the operation is lending its support to one of the stud's three new recruits by sending two mares to dual Guineas scorer Churchill.

Set to visit him are the Group 3-winning Holy Roman Emperor mare Maureen, currently in foal to Dark Angel, and Date With Destiny, the only foal sired by late Coolmore sire George Washington, who is carrying to Iffraaj.

Dollar said: "Churchill was a great two-year-old, a big, powerful horse who won two Guineas. He's a very impressive horse; he's got size and scope and that'll suit Maureen.

"Beautiful Morning, out of Date With Destiny, stays in training with Jessica Harrington and I hope she could well be a Group winner for her. I liked the idea of her going to Churchill."

Loveisallyouneed, a sister to Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Yesterday, is in foal to Golden Horn and is now destined for a date with another son of Cape Cross, Galileo's illustrious half-brother Sea The Stars - a sire Dollar is particularly fond of.

The Gilltown Stud resident will also cover Waldmark - the dam of Waldlerche, Masked Marvel and Waldnah - who was rested last season.

One of Newsells longest-serving mares, Kinnaird, the dam of stakes performers Berkshire and Abdon, is one of two in the band who are destined to visit Tally-Ho Stud's two-year-old hotshot Kodiac.

Kinnaird will be joined by Dynaforce - the dam of Listed scorer Aljezeera - with both currently in foal to exciting miler Kingman.

Entente Cordiale, the dam of Newsells own stallion Equiano and the Listed scorers Encore D'Or and Evita Peron, is currently in foal to Pivotal and will make a return to the Cheveley Park Stud stalwart in a bid to repeat the mating that yielded the latter.

Dollar said: "We love Evita Peron, who is out of Entente Cordiale, so it's a mating that's worked before. I'd love for her to produce a filly as Pivotal looks very exciting as a broodmare sire."

Meanwhile, Evita Peron herself has a return date to dual world champion Frankel once she delivers a foal by the Banstead Manor Stud sire in the coming months.

"I know I haven't seen the produce of the first mating with Frankel, but Evita Peron has a very nice first foal by Invincible Spirit who looks a lot like her and has a lot of strength which is encouraging. She should suit Frankel," Dollar said.

"You need to have the right sort of mares to send to Frankel and Galileo."

Having recently delivered a filly foal by Lope De Vega, Enable's Oasis Dream half-sister Birdwood will also visit Frankel this season.

Among the other matings for the broodmare band at Newsells are a visit to France's upwardly mobile Siyouni for Giants Play, the dam of Playful Sound who is carrying to Frankel, and Grade 3 winner Ceisteach, who was barren to Invincible Spirit last year.

War Front is an eyecatching first mating for Playful Sound

Homebred Playful Sound, a daughter of Street Cry, joins the broodmare ranks this year having been trained by Sir Michael Stoute to win four races and finish third in the Listed Lyric Fillies' Stakes.

Having remained in the US, where she contested the Grade 3 Long Island Handicap for Christophe Clement, the first name on her dance card is Claiborne Farm's War Front.

Dollar said: "It's a big call but we loved the mating and we chanced our arm with Claiborne and they said they would be prepared to let us send a mare. Street Cry will be a great broodmare sire."

Green Swallow, the dam of Group 2 scorer Yellow And Green and in foal to Shalaa, is among the international book of mares for Gestut Fahrhof resident Maxios.

Dollar added: "Maxios is an exciting young son of Monsun and Green Swallow has produced her best horse by Monsun so that's the logic with this mating.

"It's pretty rare for a German stallion to get the support internationally that Maxios has. For me, he looks very similar to Nathaniel so hopefully he can kick on and have a good year this year."

