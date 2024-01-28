Pretty as a picture - first foals of Thunder Moon are impressing breeders

The first foal by Group 1 National Stakes winner Thunder Moon was born during La Route des Etalons and in the week since then, three more foals by Haras de Bouquetot's son of Zoffany have arrived.

First was a colt, born at Haras de Montaigu, who is also the first foal for his dam Etera, a Kendargent half-sister to Listed Godolphin Stakes winner Munsef and to the Italian Listed third Danzaya. They are out of Mazaya, who was second in the Listed Harvest Stakes and the daughter of Sadler's Wells is herself out of the Group 2 winner Sharaniya.

Thunder Moon's first foal was bred by Erwan de Chambord, who remarked: " We are very pleased with this first offspring of Thunder Moon with a maiden mare. He is well-built with good bone, great limb conformation, and a very good temperament so far!"

Following his arrival, three filly foals followed in quick succession including at Haras de Bourgeauville where breeder Philip Lybeck welcomed the third foal out of Holdbacktheriver.

"She is a balanced filly with scope and very elegant, very much in the image of her sire," commented her pleased breeder.

Thunder Moon (in red) winning the Group 1 National Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Holdbacktheriver won twice as a three-year-old and the daughter of Lawman is out River Test, a Beat Hollow half-sister to, amongst others, Group 2 winner and sire Passing Glance and Hidden Meadow, successful at Group 3 level.

Also born in France, at Elisabeth Ribard's Haras de la Cauviniere, was a filly out of the Listed Premio Pietro Bessero second Sporty Doll. By Ectot, she was also fourth in the Group 3 Premio Elena e Sergio Cumani and Sporty Doll's family traces back to that of Golden Horn, whose Group 1 triumphs include the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and Derby, and Coronation Stakes winner Rebecca Sharp.

In Ireland, the Group 2 Prix de Malleret winner and Group 3 Prix de Royaumont second Al Wathna foaled a Thunder Moon filly. The daughter of Nayef is the dam of three winners from as many runners and is from the family of Lawman.

Trained by Joseph O'Brien, Thunder Moon was also third in the Dewhurst to St Mark's Basilica and Wembley whom he defeated in the Curragh juvenile Group 1. That was the only Group 1 loss suffered by St Mark's Basilica.

Thunder Moon was second in the Prix Jean Prat at three and is a half-brother to the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes winner Table Rock. Hailing from an outstanding Moyglare family, he was bred by Whisperview Trading out of the Sadler's Wells mare Small Sacrifice, who is a half-sister to the dam of Group 1 Criterium International winner Vert De Grace.

Second dam Trust In Luck is a Nashwan half-sister to the Grade 1 Matriarch Stakes winner Dress To Thrill and to Polished Gem by Danehill, who is the dam of Group 1 winners Kyprios, Search For A Song and Free Eagle.

Thunder Moon is the first winner of the National Stakes to retire directly to stud in France and will stand his second season at Haras de Bouquetot for an unchanged fee of €6,000.

