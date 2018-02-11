Popular sire remains invincible at Inglis Classic Yearling Sale

A colt by boom stallion I Am Invincible was bought for A$400,000 by Sun Stud on the second day of the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale in Sydney on Sunday, making him the highest-priced horse sold in the second session at Riverside Stables.

The Yarraman Park-consigned colt is the third highest priced yearling of the sale, with I Am Invincible siring four of the top five lots.

The highest-priced yearling was sold on Saturday night in the Gold Riband session when a colt by first-season stallion Brazen Beau - who is a son of I Am Invincible - made A$480,000.

Sun Bloodstock adviser David O’Callaghan told ANZ Bloodstock News that Monday's session-topper fitted the Hong Kong-owned breeding and racing operation’s criteria.

“I thought he was an outstanding colt by the right stallion with a good, fast pedigree and he is the type of horse [Sun Stud owner] Mr Cheng likes to buy and he had everything we wanted,” O’Callaghan said.

“He's a lovely and correct colt who is a nice mover and had all the attributes, so let’s hope he can run.”

The colt is the sixth foal out of the winning Flying Spur mare Chickasaw, who has had three foals to race for two winners, including the colt's Perth-winning brother Invincible Warrior.

O’Callaghan said the A$400,000 price tag was not unexpected for a colt of his quality.

“In the market and the way they have been selling the past 12 months or so, you expected to have to pay that sort of money for a horse like him,” he said.

Sun Stud uses a number of Australian trainers but O’Callaghan said a decision on who would prepare the colt would not be made until a later date.

Yarraman Park Stud’s Harry Mitchell said the colt had caught the attention of a number of potential buyers during inspections, so it was not unexpected how well he sold.

“He’s a lovely horse. We knew he’d sell well because he’s a great type. It’s a very good market here and Sun Stud, they’ll give it to a very good trainer no doubt,” Mitchell said.



I Am Invincible has had nine yearlings sell so far for an aggregate of A$2,505,000 at an average of A$278,333 to be the leading sire by aggregate and average at the sale ahead of Brazen Beau.

I Am Invincible’s Yarraman Park Stud barnmate Hinchinbrook has also sold well at the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale, with 15 lots selling for an aggregate of A$1,905,000 at an average of A$127,000.

“We’re very happy as vendors with the whole sale. It’s been going very well,” Mitchell said.

“The buyers are here, the market’s good and we’ve got stallions people like, which doesn’t hurt either. We’re very happy.”

Yarraman Park Stud has sold ten yearlings for an aggregate of $1,922,500 at an average of $192,250.

Strong day two at Classic

Inglis national bloodstock director Jonathan D’Arcy says the quality of horses offered by vendors combined with the depth of the buying bench that has been boosted by a larger international presence has led to new records being set at the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale.

After two days of selling, 296 yearlings have sold for an average of A$102,674, up on the 2017 average of A$71,342, at a clearance rate of 90 per cent.

The 2018 aggregate sits at A$30,391,500 with a median price of A$80,000, up on the A$55,000 achieved at last year’s sale, continuing this year’s Australasian yearling sales’ upward trend.

“One of the strengths of Classic is that for quite a few buyers it is the only sale that they come to,” D’Arcy said.

“For many provincial and country trainers in New South Wales they don’t travel interstate, they feel this is their sale, and that is always the backbone of the sale but now we are seeing a lot more internationals coming to sale.

“We have a very strong buying bench from New Zealand for their ready to race market and added to that quite a few trainers from around Australia have recognised that some of the best horses racing today are being sold out of the Classic sale.”

The third day of book one at the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale starts at 11am local time on Monday. Book 2, which is being held for the first time, will be conducted.

