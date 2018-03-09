Phoenix Thoroughbreds and agent Kerri Radcliffe part ways

Phoenix Thoroughbreds has parted company with bloodstock agent Kerri Radcliffe.

The partnership had made a huge splash at sales around the world over the last year, with Radcliffe having signed for in excess of £25 million-worth of bloodstock in the northern hemisphere alone.

The haul included the top lots at the Arqana August Yearling Sale – the €1.55m Dubawi colt out of Giofra – and the same company's breeze-up sale, the €1.4m Street Sense colt Walk In The Sun, an exciting prospect who is unbeaten in two starts for Jeremy Noseda.

Other purchases made by Radcliffe on behalf of Phoenix Thoroughbreds include Dream Tree, one of the best three-year-old fillies in America after winning the Starlet Stakes and Las Virgenes Stakes by wide margins, Gronkowski, who could be on the Kentucky Derby trail after winning at Kempton on Wednesday, and last month's UAE 2,000 Guineas runner-up Gotti.

The parting of the ways between Phoenix Thoroughbreds and Radcliffe comes on the eve of the US two-year-olds in training sales season, with the OBS March Sale due to start in Florida on Tuesday.

When contacted by the Racing Post the operation's CEO Amer Abdulaziz said it would be “business as usual and I shall see you at OBS".

Noseda said: "I am thrilled to have the support of Phoenix Thoroughbreds. We have had success together and I am looking forward to having further success in the future."

