Order Of St George half-brother a Gosden newcomer to note

A half-brother to Order Of St George, recipient of the Cartier Racing Award for leading stayer of the year, is set to be unveiled in the first division of the 1m½f novice stakes at Wolverhampton on Saturday (5.45).

Shakour is trained by John Gosden for Emirates Park having been bought by the Australian-based organisation from the Clare Castle Stud draft at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale last year for 250,000gns.

While Order Of St George is by the all-conquering Galileo, Shakour hails from the first crop of Queen Anne Stakes and Juddmonte International hero Declaration Of War.

Kentucky-based Declaration Of War has posted nine individual two-year-old winners in Europe, including Anglesey Stakes scorer Actress and exciting Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere runner-up Olmedo.

Shakour and Order Of St George, winner of the British Champions Long Distance Cup in October, were bred by Paget Bloodstock out of Another Storm, a winning daughter of Gone West and US champion two-year-old filly Storm Song.

Another Storm has produced three other stakes winners besides Order Of St George, in the shape of Asperity (by War Chant), successful in the Group 3 Prix Paul de Moussac, Angel Terrace (Ghostzapper), who took the Grade 3 Pin Oak Valley View Stakes, and Sehoy (Menifee), a Listed scorer in Sweden.

It might be a cold night at Wolverhampton in November on which Shakour is making his debut, but you never know what future stars might be on show at such meetings as Gosden has given Enable, Jack Hobbs and Persuasive their racecourse introductions in all-weather contests late in the calendar year.

