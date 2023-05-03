Not one but two 100-up hard-knockers in a Marking Your Card with a difference

Oriental Lily, Dapper Man

This is an MYC with a difference. Usually the focus is on eyecatchingly bred newcomers, but seeing there are two hard-knocking types having their 100th starts on Thursday, we thought we’d branch out and give them their dues.

Lily lowdown

First up, time-wise, is Oriental Lily, a daughter of Orientor trained, perhaps not surprisingly, by Jim Goldie. Her debut came just over six years ago and she has since been an ever present on the Goldie teamsheet, winning ten times and achieving a Racing Post Rating high of 89. The nine-year-old has also been second or third on another 20 occasions.

Six of her successes have come on the all-weather at Newcastle, with three at Ayr and one strike at Redcar.

Her sire was a bit of a Goldie stable legend, winning a couple of Group 3s and subsequently siring the likes of Jack Dexter, Call Me Ginger and Sound Of Iona - Oriental Lily’s full-sister.

Rory, another full-sibling out of Eternal Instinct, and Eternalist, by Equiano, have also done their bit for the family and the Goldie stable.

Oriental Lily brings up the century of appearances at Ayr in the mile apprentice handicap (), in which she carries bottom weight under Amie Waugh. She has an official rating nowadays of only 45 but it’s not a deep race and she’s not without a chance.

Dapper details

Further south and later on comes Dapper Man, also nine and whose career dates to the spring of 2016.

By Dandy Man out of the Namid mare Gist, Dapper Man started out with Dermot Weld, for whom he placed in two of his four maidens.

He’d already been through the ring as a foal (€13,000) and a yearling (€22,000), and sold for a third time at the Goffs Horses in Training Sale to Roger Fell for only €6,000.

The North Yorkshire trainer has certainly had his money's worth, with 95 starts yielding an impressive 15 victories - Dapper Man has also placed 22 times in his career - and the gelding’s prize-money haul has surpassed £100,000.

What’s more, while his peak RPR of 93 came nearly four years ago now, he comes into his 100th race in really good nick, having won at Southwell in March and then going down by just a neck at Catterick last month.

Dapper Man was Gist’s first foal; her third reported produce, Jazzy Dancer, was a winner last summer and beaten a head at Dundalk on his last start in January.

Dapper Man looks to have been found a good opportunity to strike on his landmark appearance in the 5f handicap at Redcar (), in which he will be partnered by Jonny Peate.

