Yulong continue Australian expansion with first New South Wales base after purchasing renowned Hunter Valley farm

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Yulong have purchased Australia's renowned Segenhoe Stud in New South Wales in a deal reportedly worth millions of dollars.

Rumours of Yulong owner Zhang Yuesheng's longstanding ambition to buy the historic farm, based in the heart of the Hunter Valley, have been swirling for months and on Wednesday the operation confirmed it had purchased the property off Sydney businessman Kevin Maloney.

“Natural progression and expansion of our colt purchases, both as yearlings and racehorses, has led to us now focusing on developing a stallion facility in NSW,” Yulong’s chief operating officer Sam Fairgray said in a statement.

“We have a beautiful property and facilities in Victoria, along with some regally bred bloodstock, and this operation will continue to remain a strong focus for us.”

The acquisition marks Yulong’s first expansion into New South Wales, the southern hemisphere’s largest thoroughbred breeding region, and will work in conjunction with their base in Nagambie, Victoria.

Zhang Yuesheng's Yulong will move five of its stallions to Segenhoe Credit: Tattersalls

The move significantly enhances Yulong’s Australasian and global racing and breeding portfolio, headlined by the establishment of a stallion roster at Segenhoe and the transfer of many of its top-class broodmares to the 1,400-acre New South Wales site to bolster the next phase of its growth.

The Group 1-winning sprinter Private Harry and Blue Diamond-winning colt Devil Night will both retire to the New South Wales base and be joined by their leading sire Alabama Express, Tagaloa and high-class shuttle stallion Lucky Vega in 2026.

Yulong also plan a major redevelopment of Segenhoe’s infrastructure, including a new stallion barn, a purpose-built serving facility and the capacity to house up to ten stallions.

Yulong’s general manager Jun Zhang said: “This is not simply an expansion of our footprint, but a reflection of our confidence in the future of the Australian thoroughbred industry.

"We believe Segenhoe provides an outstanding foundation to build a world-class stallion operation in New South Wales, and we are committed to investing in its people, its horses and its long-term success.”

The transaction also marks the end of Maloney’s 15-plus-year tenure at Segenhoe, which yielded 18 Group 1 winners, including In Secret, Amelia’s Jewel, King Colorado, Pride Of Jenni and Joliestar, who is being prepared for a Royal Ascot campaign.

Maloney added: “Segenhoe has been run as a family enterprise and the family is pleased to welcome Yulong as the new owners, particularly given the professional approach they have demonstrated with their other racing interests.”

Read more:

'It's been a bit of a rollercoaster' - Gstaad breeder hoping star can add Classic glory to dam's impressive legacy

'French horses aren't inherently superior to ours' – Simon Cox proves a point or two with his homebred Auteuil Listed winner

Another shift at the bottom of the bloodstock food chain as a trip to Doncaster almost costs me £180,000