'You do a lot of hard work, a lot of hoping and sometimes it pays off' - Simon Sweeting scoops top honour at TBA NH Awards

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Simon Sweeting paid tribute to his team at Overbury Stud after receiving the Queen Mother's Silver Salver in recognition of his outstanding contribution to British National Hunt breeding at the TBA National Hunt Breeders' Awards on Tuesday evening.

Held as part of the TBA's inaugural National Hunt Summer Party at Poulton Hill Vineyard in Gloucestershire, the event celebrated the leading horses, breeders and stallions of the 2025-26 jumps season, but it was Sweeting's lifetime achievement award that provided the evening's centrepiece.

The Overbury Stud principal has overseen one of the most influential National Hunt operations of the modern era since taking over the Gloucestershire farm in 2000, when the dual Ascot Gold Cup winner Kayf Tara arrived to stand his first season at stud.

An 11-time champion National Hunt sire, the son of Sadler’s Wells left an indelible mark on the breed through stars such as Thistlecrack, Special Tiara and Edwardstone, while Overbury has since developed another influential roster headed by Golden Horn, Jack Hobbs, Frontiersman and Schiaparelli.

"We were incredibly lucky to start with Kayf Tara," said Sweeting. "If I'd have known how tough it was going to be, I certainly would never have dreamt of beginning.

"Like everybody in breeding, you do a lot of hard work and a lot of hoping and sometimes it pays off. Coming to evenings like this and seeing everybody, you get reminded of the success of some of the horses, but it's the people around the horses and the horses themselves that matter. I do very little.

"I say what I hope might happen and people around me get it done – it's not me, it's the people who work on the stud and, of course, the breeders."

Will Kinsey, pictured with Naomi Mellor TBA CEO, scooped two prizes Credit: Alisha Meeder/TBA

Sweeting, whose career included spells working under Colin Hayes, Timmy Hyde, Henry Cecil, Bobby Frankel and Luca Cumani before taking the reins at Overbury, credited Kayf Tara with transforming the stud's fortunes.

"I've been very fortunate in everything and how it's worked out," he said. "To have a horse like Kayf Tara to start with is beyond anything that I deserved."

Sweeting heaped praise on the Overbury team, singling out long-serving assistant manager Jo Brown for the pivotal role she has played in the stud's success.

"I don't think people send their mares because of me, it's because of the team," he said. "The most important person on the stud is Jo. She's the point of contact and everybody knows who she is.

"It starts from her and, as I say, I try to keep out of the way, observe and try not to be too much of a nuisance."

The evening had a distinct Overbury flavour to it, with Kayf Tara's sons Edwardstone and The New Lion collecting the awards for leading chaser and leading hurdler respectively, while Jack Hobbs was represented by his first top-level winner Bossman Jack, who landed the leading novice hurdler prize.

Commercial breeder Will Kinsey, who enjoyed a double after collecting the broodmare of the year award for Miss Bailly and the leading novice chaser trophy thanks to three-time Grade 1 winner Romeo Coolio, used the occasion to champion British breeding and stallions.

"I bought a mare in France and the Grade 1 winner she had was by a British stallion in Kayf Tara," he said.

"In this day and age, where the market says you've got to go to France and buy French progeny, I can tell you now that isn't true. We now have returning custom from Irish point-to-point clients and trainers because we're trying to breed the Romeo Coolios of this world.

"It's amazing what you get told by outsiders – that you can't do this and you can't do that, and that French horses are more precocious. I can tell you now it's a load of rubbish because we've bought French horses and they're not precocious. We've bred horses and we're in the same system."

Kinsey also warned that commercial breeders continue to face significant economic pressures despite an improved store sales market.

He said: "Luckily this year we've seen an upturn in the store sales and that needs to continue because people like myself, who are commercial breeders – we're farmers – can't continue unless it makes money.

"Times are hard. Whether it be staffing or whatever, costs have gone up. We've got another very dry summer, same as last year. It's hard work, but the rewards are amazing.

"We need to continue to support British stallions because if we keep sending our mares to France or Ireland, it's only going to help them. We've got good stallions in this country and now we've got top-class mares. Edwardstone – another son of Kayf Tara – defines British National Hunt racing. If that doesn't, I don't know what does."

Other winners on the night included Passing Glance, who was posthumously crowned leading National Hunt sire by prize-money and by chase winners, while Nathaniel supplied both the leading mares' hurdler in Charisma Cat and the leading bumper performer in Lady Hope. Caroline George collected the leading mares' chaser award as breeder of Jasmine Bliss.

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