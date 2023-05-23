Yorton Farm's David Futter honoured with Queen Mother’s Silver Salver at the TBA NH Breeders’ Awards evening

The ninth annual TBA NH Breeders’ Awards evening, sponsored by Goffs UK, took place on Monday evening and the big winner was David Futter and his Yorton Farm operation.

Hosted by Nick Luck, 14 awards were presented at the event, which was held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Doncaster. More than 140 members of the British National Hunt breeding and racing fraternities gathered.

The Queen Mother’s Silver Salver, the most prestigious award, went to Futter for his outstanding contribution to the British National Hunt bloodstock industry.

The Yorton man, whose stallions are housed near Welshpool, has also been a keen advocate of bringing people into bloodstock, while he has facilitated both breeding, pinhooking and racing syndicates.

Inthepocket: Grade 1-winning novice hurdler was among the award winners at the TBA NH Breeders’ Awards evening Credit: Alan Crowhurst

His first Grade 1 success as a breeder came when Inthepocket landed the Top Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree last month. He was co-bred with Tessa Greatrex.

Among the other winners were Inthepocket (Peel Bloodstock Trophy for leading novice hurdler), Blue Bresil (Whitbread Silver Salver for leading active sire by prize-money) and Thyme Hill (Yorton Trophy for leading novice chaser).

Honeysuckle earned the Mickley Stud Trophy for leading hurdler mare, Constitution Hill the Highflyer Trophy for leading hurdler, and Edwardstone was named leading chaser.

Also honoured were Pink Legend (leading mares' chaser), You Wear It Well (leading novice hurdler), Dashel Drasher (special achievement award), Casa No Mento (leading bumper mare) and Crest Of Glory (leading bumper performer).

TBA National Hunt committee chairman Simon Cox said: “The British National Hunt breeding community is a tight-knit group and it is only fitting that it comes together to celebrate each other’s successes. This past season was certainly the passing of the baton from one sublime British-bred hurdler in Honeysuckle to another in the shape of Constitution Hill.

Constitution Hill: brilliant gelding took the Highflyer Trophy for leading hurdler Credit: Edward Whitaker

"The evening’s most prestigious award, the Queen Mother’s Silver Salver, was given to David Futter. A valuable member of the TBA’s National Hunt Committee, the award recognises David's forward-thinking nature, the energy and innovation he has brought to the National Hunt breeding industry, and passion for widening its audience.

"National Hunt breeding is accessible by all, and this year’s recipients are testament to that – from one-mare entities through to some of the larger operations in the game. I would like to not only congratulate each award winner but also each of the award nominees."

He added: “Thanks go to Goffs UK for its continued support of the event through sponsorship, to Nick Luck, for hosting the evening, and also to each of the evening’s sponsors – their support is greatly valued and appreciated.”

