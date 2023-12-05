World's most expensive yearling in 2022 at 2.8m gns set for debut race with £3,672 first prize

Unibet More Boosts In More Races EBF Novice Stakes (6.00 Kempton, Wednesday)

What’s the story?

This juvenile colt, who makes his debut in the modest surroundings of Kempton’s second division of the mile novice stakes, just happened to be the most expensive yearling sold at public auction in 2022, when commanding 2,800,000gns from Godolphin at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

Kalidasa competes for a first prize here of £3,672, which does rather make you think.

The colt is by Frankel, this year’s champion British and Irish sire, and bred by Watership Down Stud out of So Mi Dar, winner of the Musidora Stakes and third in the Group 1 Prix de l’Opera.

Perhaps more importantly, the dam hails from an outstanding family, being a Dubawi full-sister to Too Darn Hot and Lah Ti Dar, while another full-sibling, Darain, commanded 3,500,000gns as a Book 1 yearling in 2018.

Dar Re Mi, who was outstanding on the track herself, has also produced black-type performers De Treville and Darmoiselle, plus another winner in Darlectable You.

Kalidasa 18:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

What was said after that sale?

Kalidasa was the high point of an unforgettable day at Tattersalls last October, when the highest-grossing day in European sales history was recorded. Turnover was 49,545,000gns.

After bringing the hammer down at 2,800,000gns after a protracted bidding duel with more than one adversary, Anthony Stroud said: “Obviously he’s got a stallion’s pedigree as he’s by Frankel out of a very good Dubawi mare. This is one of Watership Down’s best families so he was the jewel in the crown. Needless to say, he’s an extremely nice horse.

“The price was more than I anticipated but Watership Down do a great job and David Ingordo and Bill Farish are strong opposition. He’s an outstanding horse and he’s very valuable if he’s a good racehorse.”

That ‘if’ will start to be unravelled for good or bad on Wednesday evening.

Who’s in opposition?

William Buick’s mount, who is trained by Charlie Appleby, is set to face ten rivals and will break from stall one, which could be a decent draw provided he is sharp enough away from the gates.

Of those with experience, Almanzor’s son Mina Rashid could be the one to beat after a fairly promising debut third at Nottingham in October, while also among the ranks of newcomers, Lordship Stud homebred Fighter Command is a son of Dubawi catching the eye.

Anything else to note at Kempton?

Yes, actually, as on any other day the 2,000,000gns paid by Richard Knight for the Frankel colt out of Bold Lass, now named El Cordobes, would have commanded headline billing in this space.

The colt by Frankel out of Bold Lass in the ring at Park Paddocks last autumn Credit: Laura Green

He sold 24 hours after now stablemate Kalidasa at Park Paddocks last October, and makes his debut half an hour earlier in the first division of the mile novice race (5.30 ), and with the same modest first prize up for grabs.

There’s really no need to rake over the non-payment of the yearlings Knight bought for Saleh Al Homaizi in 2022. Suffice to say, this colt was among those who had to be reoffered by Tattersalls. He found his way into the Godolphin fold, and for presumably a much lesser sum than he fetched in the ring.

Knight said at that time: “Obviously he’s by Frankel and I underbid a filly by the stallion yesterday. They’re as hot as anything and hard to buy so I was well aware we were going to have to pay a good price to get him. He’s a scopey, quality colt and he’s a very relaxed, athletic horse who vetted well.

“The dam has already produced a 100-rated horse and he comes from a nice family. He’s just a lovely colt and we probably had to take on Godolphin, which was never going to be easy. That was the top of our budget but about where we thought we’d have to go to get him.”

All in all, it should be an informative and interesting half-hour at Kempton, so set your alarm!

Read this next:

Holding out for a hero - full-brother to Douvan and Jonbon launches new stud on to the map