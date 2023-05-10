Winning half-sister to Impaire Et Passe among five lots set to sell at Arqana's online Grand Steeple Sale

The catalogue for Arqana's online Grand Steeple Sale is now out, with five winners and performers set to go under the hammer on Wednesday, May 17, including a winning half-sister to this year's Ballymore Novices' Hurdle victor and dual Grade 1 winner Impaire Et Passe

Debut winner Pacini will be offered as the first lot by trainer Mathieu Brasme, with the three-year-old son of Poet's Word a half-brother to 2023 American winner Stolen Shoes.

The Erwan Grall-trained Batman Girac (lot 2) is another well-related sort as a son of Bathyrhon from the black-type family of Full Of Ambition, Aubisque, Full Contact, Full Jack and Fioca. He was the winner of his second start over hurdles at Compiegne last month.

Emmanuel Clayeux will sell three-year-old Karia Des Blaises (lot 3), a winner on her first start over hurdles at Moulins last month. The daughter of Jeu St Eloi is from the family of Grade 1 Prix Renaud du Vivier victor Karly Flight.

A runner-up on her debut over 11 and a half furlongs at Senonnes and most recently a winner over the same distance, the Alain Couetil-trained Kaleosun will be offered as the fourth lot. The three-year-old son of No Risk At All hails from the family of Group winners Quarouso and Soyoung.

Yannick Fouin will offer the final lot in Joliepoule, a half-sister to Impaire Et Passe. The four-year-old daughter of Cokoriko recently won over a mile and a half on her second outing.

Pacini, Batman Girac, Kaleosun and Joliepoule will be available at the Deauville sales ground on Friday for inspection.



