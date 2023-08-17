Who will follow in the footsteps of Frankel, Roaring Lion and Coroebus at Newmarket on Friday?

To say that Newmarket's Elite Universal British EBF Maiden Stakes (6.20) on Friday has produced a few stars is akin to saying Manchester City spend a bit on their players.

Roll back 13 years and two colts by Galileo from the powerhouse stables of Sir Henry Cecil and John Gosden were lining up. Unfortunately for the latter's Nathaniel, subsequently a champion performer in his own right with victories in the Eclipse and King George, he just happened to bump into one of racing's all-time phenomenons, Frankel.

The duo would begin and end their careers together. In the Newmarket maiden, Nathaniel finished closer to Frankel than any horse managed in his 13 subsequent races, the margin being half a length. For the record, Zoffany got closest after that, beaten three-quarters of a length by Frankel in the 2011 St James's Palace Stakes.

The end came in the 2012 Champion Stakes, in which Frankel completed his flawless career unbeaten, while Nathaniel finished a gallant third, the duo split by Cirrus Des Aigles. Further back in the field was subsequent Gold Cup winner Colour Vision, who finished 29 lengths adrift of Frankel.

Frankel and Nathaniel have continued to make headlines since in the intervening years, with Frankel being crowned British and Irish champion sire in 2021 and being twice European champion sire, while Nathaniel's roll call of honour at Newsells Park Stud includes wondermare Enable and 2022 Derby hero Desert Crown.

Roaring Lion: top-class performer also made his racecourse bow in the Newmarket contest Credit: Edward Whitaker

Frankel, who is not far away at Banstead Manor Stud and is now the sire of 31 individual Group 1 winners including dual Champion Stakes hero and Classic-winning sire Cracksman, is not the only top-class performer to have debuted in the mile event.

Step forward Roaring Lion. Qatar Racing's much-missed son of Kitten's Joy immediately justified connections' faith when winning by a length and three-quarters under Harry Bentley for Gosden in 2017. Behind him that day was subsequent Listed Noel Murless Stakes winner Ghostwatch (third) and dual black type scorer Crossed Baton (sixth).

Roaring Lion subsequently claimed Group honours later that season in the Royal Lodge Stakes, while greenness kept him from top-level honours against regular sparring partner Saxon Warrior in the Racing Post Trophy. In a thrilling and busy three-year-old campaign he improved to win the Dante Stakes on his third start before a third in the Derby and then wins in the Eclipse, Juddmonte International, Irish Champion Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Sadly, the charismatic grey left only one crop after succumbing to a bout of colic when shuttling to New Zealand, but he has left the likes of Group 1 winner Dubai Mile, Listed scorer Running Lion and Queen's Vase second Saint George for us to all enjoy.

Coroebus and Charlie Appleby after 2,000 Guineas glory in 2022 Credit: Edward Whitaker

The other famed but also ill-fated colt to have struck in the Newmarket maiden is Coroebus, Godolphin's homebred son of Dubawi and Thunder Victory, a Teofilo half-sister to dual Dubai World Cup hero Thunder Snow.

A length and a quarter scorer over the useful Saga on the July course, the 2021 race was a springboard to yet more top-level success.

A winner of the Group 3 Autumn Stakes later that term, he led home a one-two for Godolphin in the 2,000 Guineas, defeating 2021 champion juvenile and favourite Native Trail with a blistering turn of foot.

Coroebus added the St James's Palace Stakes to his name, but sadly sustained a fatal injury at Longchamp in the Prix du Moulin last September.

This year's contestants

Seven have been declared to go to post for this year's event, including Godolphin's newcomer Kingdom Of Time.

The Fairway Thoroughbreds-bred Dubawi colt cost 800,000gns from Tattersalls Book 1 last year and has the pedigree to match that sum. He is the second foal out of French mile and a quarter winner Via Condotti, a Galileo sister to Coolmore's seven-time Group 1-winning globetrotter Highland Reel and Hardwicke Stakes scorer and Irish Derby second Idaho.

They are also full-siblings to Australian Group 1 winner Cape Of Good Hope plus Group 3 Ballysax Stakes winner Noble Prize, as well as to Cercle De La Vie, the dam of Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and Criterium International winner Angel Bleu by Dark Angel, and half-siblings to the top-level placed Valdemoro. Their dam, Hveger, was Group 1-placed in Australia and is a Danehill full-sister to Elvstroem whose six Group 1 victories included the Caulfield Cup and Dubai Duty Free. Hveger is also a half-sister to Queen Anne Stakes winner Haradasun and out of the Group 1 winner Circles Of Gold.

Kingdom Of Time is out of a sister to Highland Reel Credit: Edward Whitaker

Richard Hannon's Night Of Thunder colt Time To Hunt also hails from an illustrious family. Bred by Gestut Ravensberg and an 80,000gns purchase by BBA Ireland from the Tattersalls December Foal Sale in 2021, he is out of the maiden Campanologist mare Waldblute, a daughter of the prolific Wurftaube and therefore a half-sister to several top-class individuals.

They include Deutsches Derby hero Waldpark (Dubawi) and Waldmark (Mark Of Esteem), the dam of St Leger hero and leading National Hunt sire Masked Marvel and Monsun mare Waldlerche, a Group 3 winner in France and the dam of Arc hero and Ballylinch Stud's first-season sire Waldgeist.

Ulysses colt Oddyssey must rank as one of the highest-rated maidens around, having placed third in both the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot and then behind the impressive City Of Troy in Newmarket's Superlative Stakes. The juvenile was bred by Culworth Grounds Farm and comes from the family of Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Priory Belle.

