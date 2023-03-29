'Who doesn't like an underdog?' - tale of Bucchero set for next chapter as Malter eyes Royal Ascot with his progeny

Great British Racing International (GBRI) and Ascot racecourse have combined to release the first in a video series titled An American Dream: The Return to Royal Ascot, which documents the journey of the American-based syndicate operator Harlan Malter, who attempts to turn his dream of returning to Royal Ascot with a horse sired by his King’s Stand Stakes runner and now stallion, Bucchero, into a reality.

In the first video, Malter discusses the reasons for his ambitious adventure as well as reflecting on the experience of his horse finishing fifth in the Group 1 contest to world-class sprinters Battaash, Blue Point and Mabs Cross in 2018.

He also expands on plans for a progeny of Bucchero being trained in the UK, as well as one day producing offspring out of Improvise, a daughter of Iffraaj bought from the late Queen's dispersal last November and who is now being campaigned by Ironhorse Racing in America.

Bucchero before his tilt at the King's Stand Stakes in 2018 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Since the first episode was filmed, Malter had bought a two-year-old by Bucchero for $70,000 at the OBS March Sale. Heading into training with Joe Orseno, who ran Imprimis in the 2019 King's Stand, the colt will be aimed at the Royal Palm Juvenile Stakes at Gulfstream Park on May 13.

The winner of the race will earn an automatic entry into one of Royal Ascot’s six two-year-old races, as well as a $25,000 equine travel stipend as a result of the initiative between Ascot and 1/ST Racing.

Malter told GBRI: “During my last two visits to Royal Ascot, I'd chatted with Tom Peacock of the Racing Post about getting a Bucchero baby back to run in the UK and to try to get back to Royal Ascot.

“Our first tangible step was to head over to Tattersalls this winter to try to acquire a quality European mare to eventually breed to Bucchero. After finding that in Improvise, I was thrilled when GBRI reached out to help me and follow along in this dream.

“The next step in the process was to find a ready to race two-year-old Bucchero this year, who hopefully we found in the colt we purchased last week. The last step will be to head over to Royal Ascot in June and firm up our plans with a British trainer and together look for a yearling prospect in the fall to send right over to Newmarket to begin preparation for a two-year-old campaign in the UK.

“Who doesn't like rooting for an underdog? In a game that is often dominated by a small group at the top, horseracing is one of the few sports that lets anyone take a shot at glory. I've yet to put a challenge to Bucchero and him not exceed my expectations, so why not this?

"Trophies are great, but they end up dusty on the shelf. The process, the challenge and the people we surround ourselves within this sport is why all of us wouldn't think of living a day without these amazing horses in our lives."

Minty Farquhar, general manager of GBRI, added: “What Harlan is trying to achieve is admirable, and GBRI is perfectly placed to be providing the advice and guidance required to bring his dream to life.

Bucchero at stud in Florida

“We very much hope we will be welcoming Harlan along with a group of Ironhorse Racing partners to Royal Ascot in June, and in time as owners of a horse in training in Britain.

“Whatever the outcome at each stage of the journey, we anticipate that the journey in and of itself will provide a fascinating story, and we are looking forward to telling that story in partnership with Ascot racecourse.”

Nick Smith, director of racing and public affairs at Ascot, added: "Harlan's enthusiasm for Royal Ascot is matched only by his passion for Bucchero and so this project is an exciting next step. We're delighted he is looking at the new Gulfstream qualifiers and look forward to seeing the progeny of Bucchero at Ascot soon."

Future instalments of An American Dream: The Return to Royal Ascot will be released on GBRI’s and Ascot’s social media platforms.

