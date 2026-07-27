Who can follow in the footsteps of Pinatubo? Running through the families of the Vintage Stakes contenders

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Al Hudaiba

Colt Dark Angel - A'Shaari (Dubawi)

Owner-breeder: Godolphin

Godolphin's homebred colt has won three of his four starts, the sole defeat on his record coming in a bizarre incident when he unseated Tom Marquand when looking to strike at Yarmouth on his second start. A comfortable scorer on debut at Newmarket's Rowley Mile before then, he won again at Newmarket, this time on the July course, before stepping up in grade to capture the Group 2 Superlative Stakes, beating Coolmore's €2.3 million Arqana purchase Abraham Lincoln by a short-head.

By Dark Angel, he is out of the Dubawi mare A'Shaari , a clear-cut juvenile winner on debut at Newmarket in 2020. She is out of the top-class Singspiel mare Hibaayeb , a winner of the 2009 Fillies' Mile for Clive Brittain who went on to win the following year's Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes for Saeed bin Suroor and then the Grade 1 Yellow Ribbon Stakes in the US later that campaign.

Wuheida: winner of the 2017 Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf Credit: Edward Whitaker

Hibaayeb has gone on to be equally successful at stud, producing the top-class Wuheida, a sister to A'Shaari. Wuheida's victories for Charlie Appleby came in the 2016 Prix Marcel Boussac and then the following year's Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Del Mar . She was also second in the Falmouth Stakes and third in the German Oaks, while she returned at four to capture the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket.

Haffner

Colt Justify - Earth Strike (Zoffany)

Owners: P Brant, Coolmore, Westerberg, B Smith

Breeders: D J Stables and Justify Syndicate

A strikingly bred son of Justify and one who should thrive over middle distances next year given his dam is a half-sister to champion stayer Order Of St George .

The $375,000 Keeneland September Yearling Sale purchase has done nothing wrong in two starts for Ballydoyle, finishing second to exciting stablemate Abraham Lincoln and then following up in a traditionally strong maiden at Newmarket's July meeting, a race previously won or contested by the likes of Field Of Gold and Constitution River.

Haffner: son of Justify out of a half-sister to Order Of St George Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

A half-brother to US turf two-year-old winner Orbit, his dam Earth Strike ran out a near three-length winner of a Leopardstown fillies' maiden on debut for Joseph O'Brien as a juvenile. Not only is she a half-sister to Order Of St George, she is also related to Group 3 Prix Paul de Moussac scorer Asperity and US Grade 3 winner Angel Terrace. The page traces back to Hum Along, dam of US champion two-year-old filly Storm Song .

Pikachu

Colt Frankel - Bocca Baciata (Big Bad Bob)

Owner: Amo Racing

Breeder: Yulong

This well-related son of Frankel may not have won from three starts, but he has run good races in strong company and he looks set to give another decent account for the Amo Racing team.

Purchased by Kia Joorabchian's operation for 450,000gns at Tattersalls Book 1 last year, he was a neck second on debut for Charlie Johnston when just denied by subsequent Listed winner Alfred Wallace . He was then a close-up fifth in the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot and stepped forward again to finish third in the Superlative Stakes to the reopposing Al Hudaiba.

Pikachu is a half-brother to recent Group winner Botagoz Credit: Grossick Photography

The juvenile is a three-parts brother to Foniska , a Listed-winning miler for Jessica Harrington as a three-year-old, as well as being a half-brother to Botagoz , a winner of last month's Group 3 Hoppings Fillies' Stakes at Newcastle and a likely runner for the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood on Thursday. Their dam, Bocca Baciata , was a high-class performer for Harrington and the Niarchos family, her stakes wins including the 2016 Group 2 Kilboy Estate Stakes, while she was also second to the brilliant Minding in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh that term.



Dr Rascal

Colt Sottsass - Litte Miss Rascal (Zoffany)

Owner-breeders: Charlie Rosier and Julia Rosier

Unbeaten in two starts for Oliver Cole, this son of Sottsass looks an exciting prospect for his owner-breeders and he deservedly takes his place in a higher grade.

The bay is another in the field to be out of a Zoffany mare, this one a son of Litte Miss Rascal . The mare was herself unraced but is in possession of a top-class pedigree, being a half-sister to 2025 juvenile Group scorer Queen Of Hawaii and Group 3-placed three-year-old Up And Under.

Dr Rascal hails from the family of demoted Classic winner Jacqueline Quest Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The trio are in turn out of the stakes-placed Galileo mare Hibiscus , a daughter of demoted 1,000 Guineas winner Jacqueline Quest and therefore a sister to 2018 Breeders' Cup-winning juvenile Line Of Duty and Jackie Oh, a Group 3 winner who finished second in the 2023 Prix de l'Opera. Hibiscus is also a half-sister to dual Listed scorer Onassis and 2022 Royal Ascot winner Secret State.



Undiscovered

Colt New Bay - Casimia (Siyouni)

Owners: Raceshare and Ballylinch Stud

Breeder: Ballylinch Stud

Another unbeaten dual winner to test his credentials in Group company, this colt is also bred to belong at a higher grade. By the red-hot New Bay, who recorded a brace of Listed wins in Germany and France on Sunday via Bint New Bay and Repel , he is out of the placed Siyouni mare Casimia, a half-sister to Prix Jacques Le Marois winner Al Wukair and stakes performer Witches Brew.

Undiscovered: unbeaten colt is by New Bay and out of a Siyouni half-sister to Al Wukair Credit: Edward Whitaker

The latter has excelled at stud, producing April's Grade 1 Jenny Wiley Stakes dead-heater Expensive Queen , as well as dual Group 3 winner Antonia De Vega and black-type performers Al Haarith and Luckin Brew, all by Lope De Vega. Undiscovered's second dam, Macheera , is a Machiavellian daughter of Prix de Diane heroine Caerlina .

Ruler's Control

Colt Territories - Reinette (Dansili)

Owner: Reeves Thoroughbred Racing

Breeders: Harriet and Jenny Byrne

A winner on his debut at the Curragh in March for Jack Foley before transferring to Joseph O'Brien shortly afterwards, this Territories colt ran a fine race to finish fourth in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot, beaten just over three lengths.

Ruler's Control: Territories colt struck at the Curragh in March Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Purchased for €30,000 from the Goffs November Foal Sale in 2024, the colt is a half-brother to Italian Listed performer Miss Maia and two other winners in Mr Thor and Prins Valiant. The trio are out of the Juddmonte-bred Dansili mare Reinette , a daughter of Prix de la Foret winner Etoile Montante and half-sister to US Grade 2 scorer Starformer.

Starformer is in turn the dam of multiple black-type scorer Flavius and US Graded-placed Oyster Box, while the further family goes back to US top-level stars Sightseek and Tates Creek .

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