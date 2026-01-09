'We're thrilled to welcome one of the all-time great stayers' - Kyprios to stand at The Beeches Stud for €5,000

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Kyprios, the champion stayer who won eight Group 1s in the silks of owner-breeders Moyglare Stud, will stand at The Beeches Stud for a fee of €5,000 in 2026.

Ballydoyle’s most prolific Group 1 winner of all time, he completed a phenomenal clean sweep of Group 1s in 2022, landing the Ascot Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup, Irish St Leger and Prix du Cadran. He returned after an injury hit season in 2023 to win all four again the following year.

The son of Galileo retires to stud as the winner of 17 of his 21 races, with over £2.6 million in prize-money and a Racing Post Rating high of 128.

The Beeches Stud's Robert McCarthy said: "Kyprios is an exceptionally good-looking horse with a truly outstanding race record. He won more Group 1 races than any horse ever trained by Aidan O’Brien, which speaks volumes about his quality.

"He won his first Prix du Cadran by 20 lengths which must surely be a record-winning margin for a Group 1 race. In total, he won 17 races and was unbeaten in his final nine starts. We're thrilled to welcome one of the all-time great stayers to The Beeches."

O'Brien added: “Kyprios is a very, very special horse and it was a privilege to have trained him. He has an unbelievable capacity for covering any amount of distance. He obviously has an incredible heart and lungs."

Kyprios is out of Moyglare's blue hen Polished Gem, making him a brother to dual Irish St Leger heroine Search For A Song, while he is a half-brother to Prince of Wales’s Stakes victor Free Eagle.

Read more

'He’s still a bit of a character' - Europe's oldest active sire is in fine form at the age of 27

Classic-winning sire Aclaim on the move to Rathasker Stud

'He could bring me to another level' - Hong Kong runner Sagacious Life bringing new year cheer for Lopes