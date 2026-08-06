'We’re just a little family stud who sold two foals for small money - now they’re meeting on the track'

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Sibling rivalry will be taken to a whole new level when half-sisters Vartry Diamond and Fully Functional run at Wexford on Friday.

The pair will make their respective racecourse bows for trainers Philip Rothwell and Brendan Walsh in the concluding mares' bumper.

The year-younger Fully Functional had two runs in point-to-points in May and is by Coolmore's champion stayer and promising young sire Order Of St George. Vartry Diamond is by Kilbarry Lodge Stud stalwart Diamond Boy and is set for her first start of any kind.

Vartry Diamond and Fully Functional are the seventh and eighth foals out of smart Desert King mare Chattleya, a three-time winner on the Flat and Listed-placed over hurdles at Auteuil.

What is strangest of all is that the siblings were bred by the Aspell family through the little-known breeding operation of Killartery Stud, both being sold on for small money as foals.

"We'd been tracking Fully Functional, but we hadn't known that Philip Rothwell had Vartry Diamond,” said Neville Aspell.

“They were totally different types of foals. The Diamond Boy filly was tall and rangy and had a really nice walk and a lot of the sire in her, whereas the Order Of St George had the same dark colour as the mare, but she was a nice, correct type."

Aspell runs the small County Louth stud with his two brothers Gary and Paul alongside their work outside of racing.

"We're from a place called Clogherhead,” he said. “There's three brothers involved and we all have full-time jobs, alongside our good friend Ralph Levins.

"We also have a local lady, Ann Marie Winters, who does the sales prep work for us, and she foals them down for us, and then we do everything in between."

Chattleya, a half-sister to Listed hurdle winner El Gringo, was an important member of the Killartery Stud team.

Wexford: will play host to the two half-siblings Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Aspell said: "Chattleya was a French-bred mare and the first mare we ever bought. She had that bit of class in her; she won a few races on the Flat and then she was Listed-placed over hurdles as well.

"She was in foal to No Risk At All. I remember [agent and breeder] Conor Quirke had spotted a gap. My brother Gary had spotted her in the sale, but he had a long list of other horses, so he was trying to see if there was anybody who could have a look at her."

Chattleya had been through a number of sales before being acquired by the Aspells. The 17-year-old is the dam of two winners, headed by No Risk At All gelding Torquay Road. He had sold as a foal at exactly the right moment, when progeny of the Haras de Montaigu sire, such as Allaho, were taking off.

Torquay Road has since gone on to win three races over hurdles for trainer Cian Collins, most recently at Galway last October.

Of Torquay Road, Aspell said: "Roxborough Stud bought the No Risk At All foal off of us at the Tattersalls Ireland November Sale and then [Shishkin’s point-to-point trainer] Virginia Considine bought him as a store, so we thought we were on to a winner there.

"We thought it was the start of a good thing with the National Hunt horses, particularly as Allaho was coming onto the scene with Willie Mullins, so No Risk At All was all the rage.

"The mare was having a foal pretty much every year, no problem at all. One of her progeny won a four-year-old point-to-point [Omaha Wish, at Umma House in 2022] and then sold to Dan Skelton, which raised the profile for us a little bit."

Chattleya was sold in 2024 due to the Aspells deciding to focus their attentions on the Flat, although her two daughters will still be followed closely by their breeders.

Neville Aspell said: "We were weighing things up and with the way the National Hunt scene was going, we just weren't able to break even in that area.

"We moved on a few National Hunt mares, including Chattleya, which was disappointing as she was the first we bought and she was so uncomplicated, but we just decided to concentrate on the Flat.

"We have the five Flat mares now, including one who's in foal to Sioux Nation and another who's carrying to Minzaal."

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