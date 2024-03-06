'We’re delighted with how he's been received' - Capital Stud's new stallions Castle Star and Authorized have mares in foal

Capital Stud has announced that new sire Castle Star and the returning Authorized have their mares in foal.

A precocious Group-winning son of Starspangledbanner, Castle Star broke his maiden in the Listed First Flier Stakes at the Curragh before going on to win the Marble Hill Stakes by two lengths. He was also second in the Middle Park and Railway Stakes that season.

The five-year-old has had his first five mares scanned in foal.

Ger O’Neill said: “We’re delighted with how Castle Star has been received and he is proving exceptionally fertile. Fast sons of Starspangledbanner at stud are a scarce commodity and one of the few others there has been, The Wow Signal, only sired a handful of foals but managed to get a Classic winner in Coeursamba among them.

Authorized: "He’s a very quiet horse, and is lovely to deal with" Credit: Edward Whitaker

"We’re very excited about Castle Star, providing access to the Danehill line which is becoming more and more scarce, and we think he offers tremendous value standing at €5,000."

Authorized has had his first Irish mares scanned in foal. Sire of Grand National winner Tiger Roll, as well as Grade 1 winners Echoes In Rain, I Am Maximus, Let Me Love, Nichols Canyon and Readin Tommy Wrong, his future in Ireland looks bright.

O’Neill added: "Authorized has settled in great here at Capital Stud. He’s a very quiet horse, and is lovely to deal with. We had been told he’s slow in the shed, and it’s taking him about an hour to cover one mare, but he’s doing it well. He’s getting his mares in foal, that’s the most important thing."

Castle Star stands at €5,000, while Authorized commands a private fee.

