'We're delighted at the start Shaquille has made' - first mares in foal to Dullingham Park's superstar sprinter

Dullingham Park has announced that the first three mares covered by their top-class sprinter and first-season sire Shaquille are in foal.

Crowned the world's best three-year-old sprinter in 2023, after emphatic wins in the Commonwealth and July Cup, the son of Charm Spirit has reportedly taken to his new role with aplomb.

Shaquille won three of his four races a two-year-old for the Julie Camacho yard, and the following year scored on his reappearance at Newmarket before striking for a first black-type win in the Listed Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury.

Then came the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, in which he defeated 2022 champion juvenile Little Big Bear with a devastating turn of foot, and the colt then beat his elders – including the likes of Kinross, Art Power and Khaadem – in the July Cup at Newmarket.

Shaquille strides clear in the July Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Dullingham Park's Ollie Fowlston said: "We're delighted at the start Shaquille has made to his new career. He has 150 mares booked into him for his first season and has been full for some time now.

"Among the mares in foal are a winning sister to top-class two-year-old Anjaal and a stakes-producing daughter of Acclamation. He has a very good first book of mares and we couldn't be more grateful for the support we've received from European breeders."

Shaquille is standing his first season at Steve Parkin's Suffolk stud for a fee of £15,000 alongside Soldier's Call, who is priced at £8,500.

