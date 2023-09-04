Well-related David Du Berlais to join Haras de Cercy's roster in 2024

David Du Berlais, a high-class brother to Grade 1-winning chaser Goliath Du Berlais, will stand at Haras de Cercy for 2024, the stud announced on Twitter.

The son of Saint Des Saints hails from a formidable family as he is not only a brother to the Prix Ferdinand Dufaure winner, but also a half-sibling to Grade 3-winning hurdler and multiple top-level-placed James Du Berlais, by Muhtathir.

Also a brother to Brother Du Berlais, a winner in France and Britain, David Du Berlais can also count Grade 3 Prix Fleuret winner Queen Du Berlais among his immediate relations.

David Du Berlais is himself a classy performer, with his two wins including a straightforward score in the Listed Prix des Platanes at Auteuil last September.

The four-year-old is out of the King's Theatre mare King's Daughter, a winner of the Grade 3 Prix Bournosienne during her own career. She is a half-sister to Grade 2 Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle winner Lyreen Legend, also second to subsequent Gold Cup hero Lord Windermere in the 2013 RSA Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Her dam, the Garde Royale mare Bint Bladi, is a half-sister to the talented Flat performer and Listed winner French Flag and the stakes-placed Call Me Sam.

