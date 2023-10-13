Racing Post logo
News

Well-related broodmares from Yorton Farm among ThoroughBid October Sale lots

First-time visitors and returning clients were all very impressed with the sale at Yorton Farm on Thursday
Yorton Farm: offers a number of well-related broodmares at the ThoroughBid October Sale

A number of broodmares with black-type winning relations from Yorton Farm Stud and James and Jean Potter are among the lots for ThoroughBid's October Sale next Friday.

Taking place from 9am on October 20, there are 41 lots, which also include horses in training and youngstock. 

The broodmares include A Cappella Lido, a half-sister to three-time Grade 1 winner Valseur Lido; Whenthepennydrops, a sister to Grade 2 winner Makin’yourmindup; dual hurdle winner Cottie, a sister to Grade 3 winner West Balboa; Aloisa, a sister to Grade 2 winner Constantine Bay; Ladylea, a half-sister to dual Glenfarclas Chase winner Balthazar King; and Sagecraft, a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Kalashnikov.

Also listed are mares in foal, mares from the families of Azertyuiop, Defi Du Seuil, Denman and Roksana, alongside two-year-old and four-year-old stores, plus Flat, National Hunt and dual-purpose horses in training, including the high-class dual-purpose performer Mt Leinster, trained by Willie Mullins, and bumper winner Ninth Loch.

Mt Leinster: Grade 1-placed performer is also in the ThoroughBid sale
Mt Leinster: Grade 1-placed performer is also in the ThoroughBid saleCredit: Patrick McCann

All mares consigned by Yorton and James and Jean Potter will be sold with a free cover to Arrigo, Ito or Pether’s Moon for the 2024 season.  

James Richardson, CEO of ThoroughBid, said: “We’re delighted to have both quality and quantity for the October Sale. To have been entrusted with a large consignment of quality mares from Yorton Farm Stud is a great compliment.

"The mixture of breeding stock, youngstock and smart horses in training from top trainers in both Britain and Ireland should attract plenty of attention to the catalogue, and we’re hoping for a competitive bidding period come next Friday.

"Mt Leinster is a particular highlight of the horses-in-training going under our online hammer. It’s great to have another top performer from the Mullins yard, having sold Hubrisko well last month."

The catalogue can be viewed here.

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 13 October 2023Last updated 13:37, 13 October 2023
