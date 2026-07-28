'We'll always remember her as an outstanding Guineas winner' - Angus Gold pays tribute to Ghanaati after Classic winner dies aged 20

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Shadwell's dual Group 1 winner Ghanaati, the brilliant Classic heroine who later became a successful broodmare, has died at the age of 20.

Bred by Shadwell Farm in the US, the daughter of Giant's Causeway was trained by Barry Hills and announced herself as one of the outstanding fillies of her generation with victories in the 2009 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes.

Having won her maiden by six lengths at two, Ghanaati returned on her seasonal debut to spring a surprise in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, scoring by a length and a half under Richard Hills off an official rating of just 85. Her winning time remains the fastest recorded in either the 1,000 or 2,000 Guineas.

She confirmed that display at Royal Ascot the following month, quickening clear to land the Coronation Stakes by two lengths in course-record time, the second-fastest running of the race.

Ghanaati later finished third in the Sussex Stakes and runner-up in the Sun Chariot Stakes before retiring with three victories from six starts.

Angus Gold: 'Ghanaati was a fabulous race mare who gave us two special days in the spring and summer of 2009' Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

She went on to become an important member of Shadwell's broodmare band, producing Group 2 winner Mutasaabeq, Group 3 scorer Wafy and Royal Hunt Cup winner Afaak. Her only daughter, the Invincible Spirit mare Alandalos, remains in the operation's broodmare band.

Out of Sarayir, a daughter of the influential Height Of Fashion, Ghanaati represented one of Shadwell's most cherished families and leaves what the operation described as "an enduring legacy".

Reflecting on her career, Shadwell racing manager Angus Gold said: "Ghanaati was a fabulous race mare who gave us two special days in the spring and summer of 2009, winning the 1,000 Guineas in impressive fashion on her first start and then going on to Royal Ascot where she showed she had improved by blitzing the Coronation Stakes on the day that Barry Hills was released from hospital after a lengthy spell of illness.

"As a granddaughter of Height Of Fashion she was particularly close to Sheikh Hamdan's heart, and his family were very sad to hear of her death, and we will always remember her as a top-class miler and an outstanding Guineas winner."

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