Weight of history on Military Order's shoulders as he seeks to join a famous five

Most people with a working knowledge of bloodstock will be aware that it has not been too long since a pair of siblings both won the Derby. A great deal more time has passed since the more unusual feat that could await Military Order on Saturday.

It is somehow already 14 years ago to the day when Sea The Stars continued his remarkable winning streak at Epsom, following the equivalent feat of his half-brother Galileo eight years earlier. The pair are out of the epoch-making broodmare Urban Sea and the influence of both in racing’s ecosystem will be felt for decades more.

Before that came Arthur Budgett's pair Blakeney and Morston, bred from the mare Windmill Girl who he had bought from Lionel Holliday and trained to finish second in the 1964 Oaks and win the Ribblesdale Stakes.