Advertisement
Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News
premium

Weight of history on Military Order's shoulders as he seeks to join a famous five

Tom Peacock delves into the fascinating history of Derby-winning siblings

Can Military Order follow his full-brother Adayar's example in passing the Epsom winning post first?
Can Military Order follow his full-brother Adayar's example in passing the Epsom winning post first?Credit: Edward Whitaker

Most people with a working knowledge of bloodstock will be aware that it has not been too long since a pair of siblings both won the Derby. A great deal more time has passed since the more unusual feat that could await Military Order on Saturday.

It is somehow already 14 years ago to the day when Sea The Stars continued his remarkable winning streak at Epsom, following the equivalent feat of his half-brother Galileo eight years earlier. The pair are out of the epoch-making broodmare Urban Sea and the influence of both in racing’s ecosystem will be felt for decades more.

Before that came Arthur Budgett's pair Blakeney and Morston, bred from the mare Windmill Girl who he had bought from Lionel Holliday and trained to finish second in the 1964 Oaks and win the Ribblesdale Stakes. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer
Published on 29 May 2023Last updated 14:53, 29 May 2023
icon
more inNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inNews