Weatherbys CEO Sharon O’Regan to headline Women in Racing panel event

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Women In Racing (WiR) has announced a five-strong panel for their in-person event in partnership with Weatherbys, to be held at their Wellingborough headquarters on Friday, May 22.

Led by Weatherbys CEO Sharon O’Regan, the theme ‘Bringing Your A-game To Work’ will feature the following panellists:

● Claire Taylor (EBN managing director)

● Lilly Sahla (Ace Stud's European marketing manager)

● Georgia Cox (Racing Post Weekender columnist , ex-jockey and exercise rider at Somerville Lodge)

● Dena Merson (Simply Racing founder and Racing Home coordinator)

Reflecting on the forthcoming event, O’Regan said: “I’m really looking forward to the upcoming Women In Racing conference and am delighted to be contributing as a panellist, alongside the fantastic team at Women In Racing."

"Taking place at Weatherbys HQ in Wellingborough, this year’s theme of ‘Bringing Your A-game To Work’ feels particularly relevant, focusing on how we show up, support one another, and strive for excellence across all areas of the industry. It's a valuable opportunity to come together, share perspectives, and continue driving meaningful progress in racing.

"Events like this play a vital role in championing diversity, supporting talent at all levels, and shaping a more inclusive and high-performing future for racing as a whole; something we at Weatherbys are always proud to support.”

Women In Racing chair Cheryl Caves added: "It’s with pleasure we can now announce our full panel line-up, with a fantastic final panellist in Weatherbys CEO Sharon O’Regan.

"The benefits of WiR membership continues to be events such as this which support career progression, networking opportunities, and education, as well as access to our flagship mentoring and bursary programmes.

Weatherbys business development executive Amelie Matthews

"Each of our speakers have navigated their own unique and fascinating career paths. Our partnership with Weatherbys means that WiR members can explore the various routes into racing administration, in greater detail."

Weatherbys business development executive Amelie Matthews added: “As a WIR member I am proud to be part of organising the event and really excited that Sharon is involved on the panel. I cannot wait to welcome other WIR members to Weatherbys!"

WiR Committee events lead Kimberley Priori said: "Assembling an industry panel of this profile, to offer their own intricate perspectives and stories is hugely exciting for both WiR and our members.

"It made complete sense to collaborate with Liam, Amelie and the incredible Weatherbys team for this concept, who remain a pleasure to work with. Sharon’s presence at our event holds particular significance, namely as the first female CEO of Weatherbys and as an ambassador of note within our sport."

Ticket bookings and further details are available here.

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