‘We were falling on the ground begging it to end. So I guess it was quite hard’ - welcome to the Gaucho Derby

Imagine yourself thundering deep into the wilds of Patagonia on horseback. Atop an incredible Argentine steed, you’re navigating across some of the wildest terrain on Earth attempting to win the toughest and most unique equine challenge in history . . . this is the Gaucho Derby.

An eight-day plus, 500km multi-horse adventure race, the Gaucho Derby travels through the mountains and pampas of Patagonia and is unlike any other horse race on the planet, a test of much more than simply ‘who can go fastest’.

Part of the Equestrianists Series, which also includes the Mongol Derby (the longest horse race in existence), the Gaucho Derby is based on the landscape, culture, history and horses of Patagonia and, of course, the Gauchos themselves. Crossing through high mountains, riders have to contend with both tricky terrain and unpredictable weather, ensuring the event is more than just a test of riders’ skills on a horse, pushing navigational skills, physical stamina and an ability to handle the wilderness (with riders camping out most nights) to the limit.

Riding endurance horses for the first few days of the race, when the land levels, riders must swap horses for faster riding, but still remain mindful of not pushing their horses too hard, for fear of penalties.

Tom Morgan, the Equestrianists founder, said: "We would rather nobody wins than someone wins by pushing too hard. Riders seen making bad decisions, riding too fast across difficult terrain or not presenting horses in great condition will get penalties or be disqualified."

The riders and ponies trek across the stunning but tricky terrain Credit: Kathy Gabriel

The end result: ‘the greatest test of horsemanship and wilderness skills on Earth’.

This was the third time the Gaucho Derby has been run, with Covid causing a break in proceedings, and 39 riders, from nine different nations, lined up at this year’s start line.

The race began on February 8 and from the off riders learnt that the environment in Patagonia can be a cruel mistress, as they faced the prospect of riding through a sand storm. This slowed things down and no-one was able to break away from the pack during the first day’s riding, with riders split between vet stations two and three as night fell.

The end of the day’s riding was far from the end of the riders’ day, however, as they took on the crucial responsibility of tending to their horses, ensuring they were well-fed, hydrated, and comfortably settled for the night, before setting up camp (riders carry their own tents, food and equipment) and preparing a ‘delightful’ dehydrated meal. This self-sufficiency is a hallmark of the journey, with riders managing their daily activities independently, without reliance on others or the support crew.

Day two saw six riders finally make headway on the rest of the pack, but their lead was short lived, as scorching temperatures and a complete lack of wind, made the going tough the following day. A total of 16 riders spent the night together between vet stations seven and eight at the end of day three.

Holly Masson adjusts her tack during the Gaucho Derby Credit: Kathy Gabriel

It wasn’t until day five that another breakaway occurred, with Gaucho Derby veteran Daniel Van Eden (Netherlands), endurance athlete Holly Masson (UK) and Mongol Derby veteran Rendel Rieckmann (Germany) breaking away from the pack. The trio carried the lead forward over the following three days, although at one point it looked like Van Eden and Rieckmann would be able to get a lead over Masson after she received a two hour riding penalty, but the pair decided to wait for her.

Rieckmann said: “It was exhausting to constantly look over your shoulder every ten minutes and see them chasing you. Eventually, at one of the stations, we collectively made the decision to ride together and finish as a team. It has truly been a massive relief and a much more enjoyable race since we decided to work together."

It was these three riders who went on to claim the joint title of Gaucho Derby winners, on day eight, but only after a very tense wait at the finish line.

Midway through the race, at the Meseta de la Muerte (Plateau of Death), a fierce storm rolled in and, in consideration of the well-being of the horses and riders, the race directors opted to pause the race until it was deemed safe to proceed. At the time, Van Eden, Masson and Rieckmann were in the lead and were given a two-hour ‘credit’ once the race had restarted.

Hot on the heels of the three riders, through the latter stages of the race, were Frenchmen Nathanael Bienvenu and Olivier Picard (who rode together throughout). They managed to cross the finish line first, but had to wait to see whether there was more than two hours between them and Van Eden, Masson and Rieckmann.

The Gaucho Derby took over eight days to complete Credit: Kathy Gabriel

Unfortunately for the French riders, there wasn’t and the trio were crowned champions of a race that will forever be etched in their minds for the scenery they rode through, the people they met, the weather and challenges they faced and, of course, the horses they rode.

Not only was the race an incredible success for all those involved, but it also helped raise thousands of dollars for various charities across the world.

For more details on the race, click here.

WINNERS’ Q&A

Rendel Rieckmann (Germany)

What was the most exciting part of this whole event?

There were so many exciting moments, like flying over the bushes with these amazing horses or the small things like realising that the navigation plan, which was done the night before, really worked out well. However, the most exciting part was to ride as a team and scream and shout together, whether it’s because of highs or lows.

How was it riding as a team? Did you have different roles i.e. navigator, campsite selector?

Riding as a team was essential. You hear it often, but it’s simply true: I could not have finished alone and it would be a hell of a lot less fun. Dan always kept his cool to keep going and had great experience from the last Derby, Holly’s drive, cheer-up capability and major path finding skills and my technical and navigational contribution made an amazing team. In the end it all blended a bit together as we learned a lot from each other.

Rendel Rieckmann: "Riding as a team was essential. You hear it often, but it’s simply true" Credit: Kathy Gabriel

How were the horses?

We were lucky with the full range of Patagonia’s beauties: from the rather relaxed and calm friends, who were easy to camp with, to the spicy rodeo ones where you wanted to take watches at night to make sure everything is okay. Every one of them became kind of a friend along the way.

What was your emotional rollercoaster like during the race?

I’m not sure if this rollercoaster would pass German regulations. This much of up and down was hard to handle. There were parts when every hour basically we thought completely different from winning to not even being able to make it to the finish line. I wanted to quit 30km before the finish line and call it a day after we rode 10km in the national park which was the wrong way. An hour later we saw we could still make it and the spark was back on.

Gaucho Derby: "The first two thirds were hard but still manageable" Credit: Kathy Gabriel

It’s billed as the toughest horse race, was it really?

The first two-thirds were hard but still manageable with treating yourself well with food, water and sleep. After that it became mentally and physically very exhausting. I remember a scene when after hitting almost nine hours of mountain climbing, unpassable forest, searching for gates in the labyrinths of fences and running through never ending bog fields we were partly falling on the ground begging it to end. So I guess it was quite hard.

What kept you going when you were your most exhausted?

Holly’s enthusiasm and just being a wonderful friend.

Daniel Van Eden (Netherlands)

What was the most exciting part of this whole event?

Hard to name one specific moment. Riding into the vet check where my accident happened last time and leading the race was special. The scenic terrain after Sierra Nevada was beautiful. Going over the finish and putting a checkmark to what started about four years ago felt great. I'm also proud to have finished without vet penalties.

How was it riding as a team? Did you have different roles i.e. navigator, campsite selector?

Working as a team can be intense, especially with the pressure of the race and issues with the horses Holly was riding. I think in the end the team worked great because we all added different things to the team.

Tents are set up during the Gaucho Derby Credit: Kathy Gabriel

How were the horses?

Big, small. Some calm, some wild. Better at climbing up mountains than us. They all were beautiful. Because of how they are held they are more social than the horses back home.

What was your emotional rollercoaster like during the race?

I wasn't expecting it to be such an emotional rollercoaster. Especially with the part where we had crossed into the national park and had to backtrack.

Riders and horses continue on their way Credit: Kathy Gabriel

It’s billed as the toughest horse race, was it really?

Yes. Especially because it needs so many different skills. Physically and mentally. Horse riding, navigation, team work, finding fences, camping out. Hot weather (while all of us were prepared for cold weather).

What kept you going when you were your most exhausted?

Team-mates. Also other riders. And the vets, medics and other people manning the vet checks and horse stations.

