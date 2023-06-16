'We want to support as many people as possible' - TBA announces launch of new brand identity for TB-Ed

The TBA has announced the launch of a new brand identity for its digital education hub, TB-Ed, which better reflects its position in 2023.

Free access to the TB-Ed hub (tb-ed.co.uk ) provides a range of content containing essential knowledge and guidance to anyone with an interest in breeding.

Among the changes is a new focus on the imagery of the thoroughbred, a tone of voice that emphasises the importance of using simple language and explaining complex industry terminology to newcomers as well as a logo and colour palette.

TBA chief executive Claire Sheppard said: “We are delighted to share the new-look TB-Ed and I think it truly showcases what we can offer. We want to ensure that we’re supporting as many people as possible to get involved and thrive in the thoroughbred breeding industry, and TB-Ed’s new identity will ensure that we reach the right people.”

The TB-Ed is free to sign up to and boasts a selection of free resources, while the TBA has also announced that TBA members and TBA Access subscribers can access content on the platform for free. Anyone wanting to join TBA Access as a subscriber can do so for £60 per year.

