'We thought the draw had given us the kiss of death' – how Rumba Numba overcame the odds at Goodwood to eye black-type glory

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Rumba Numba's victory at Glorious Goodwood this week may have seemed unlikely at one stage, but the Apple Tree Stud homebred dug deep to prevail and now looks poised to make the step up into black-type company.

The Roger Varian-trained filly has been a consistent performer since her debut at Yarmouth last spring, building on a second-start maiden score at Wolverhampton with some smart efforts since. She returned with a win at Doncaster in June and was not beaten far when fifth in the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot later that month.

Rumba Numba's nose success under Jack Mitchell in the fillies' handicap at Goodwood on Tuesday has given connections hope the Too Darn Hot filly can continue to progress through the ranks.

Multiple Grade 1-winning jockey Robert 'Choc' Thornton, manager of Apple Tree Stud, said connections had expected a bold showing, although he admitted confidence had been dented when Rumba Numba was drawn highest in stall 14.

"We thought the draw was the kiss of death," he said. "It made it hard, but Jack was decisive and it was fantastic to overcome that disadvantage. She's a homebred filly and hopefully it'll be onwards and upwards to black-type races next, perhaps somewhere in France or Germany.

"Roger was as confident as a trainer can be before a race. We were confident before we saw the draw, and then it was, 'Oh, well, we've obviously got to overcome this.'

"If it had been 20 runners, we perhaps wouldn't have minded being drawn 14, but anyway, Jack did a tremendous job despite being widest."

Heavenly Breath: Group-placed half-sister to Rumba Numba Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Rumba Numba is the sixth foal out of Astonishing , a Galileo mare who won the Listed Princess Royal Stakes for Sir Michael Stoute and Lady Rothschild. She joined the Apple Tree Stud fold after Federico Barberini paid 360,000gns at the 2015 edition of the Tattersalls December Mare Sale.

The 16-year-old has produced six winners from as many runners, also including Italian Group 3 scorer Dr Omran, by Palace Pier, and Beresford Stakes third and dual Derby runner Gold Maze, a son of Golden Horn.

Astonishing's other produce includes another Group performer in Heavenly Breath, a daughter of Dark Angel and now a member of the Apple Tree Stud broodmare band, as well as the Listed-placed Showcasing gelding Surprise Exhibit.

Apple Tree Stud sold Astonishing to Midland Equine for 150,000gns at the 2024 Tattersalls breeding stock sale, but still own another of her daughters.

Thornton said: "We've got Rumba Numba's half-sister Heavenly Breath, who was Group 3-placed when second to Blue Rose Cen in the Prix d'Aumale at Longchamp. She has a nice Sea The Stars colt who goes to Tattersalls Book 2, while she also has a Too Darn Hot colt foal who is equally nice at this stage. She's now in foal to Kingman."

The Gloucestershire stud is set to send a select but quality draft of yearlings to the sales, headed by the Sea The Stars colt. The team will also sell a Pinatubo colt out of well-related Galileo mare Inchicore, a first-crop son of Mostahdaf out of a Shalaa half-sister to German Listed winner Daydream Express, and a colt by Stradivarius out of another smartly bred Galileo mare in Lola Paige.

Thornton said: "We've just got the four going to the sales as we had that period of time where we had to make a bit of room. Fillies like Rumba Numba, for example, I expected to get black type last year and possibly be done at the end of her three-year-old season.

"It didn't turn out that way, but she was still lightly raced and had plenty of potential, so we went on this year."

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