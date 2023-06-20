'We paid a fortune to have a great horse - and we still have a great horse' - Givemethebeatboys' team upbeat

Both Neil Sands and his father Con bore beaming smiles when they arrived in the paddock before the Coventry Stakes. To their credit, about ten minutes later when returning to see Givemethebeatboys being led back into fourth spot, neither’s visage had changed.

It wasn’t quite the result they would have been dreaming of when, about 21 hours earlier, they had shelled out the better part of £1,100,000 for the colt at the Goffs London Sale.

Michael O’Leary once described racehorse ownership in the Racing Post as being "as close as fat old middle-aged men get to playing in the Premier League".

The Ryanair man’s typically fruity analogy does ring true and in Givemethebeatboys’ case, it was probably an FA Cup Final too as it is so rare that one of the favourites for a marquee race is offered for sale.

He might have been an averagely bred son of Bungle Inthejungle, found by Con Marnane’s daughter Amy for just €11,000 and not even considered fancy enough to be accepted for a breeze-up catalogue, but it still demonstrated clearly what the price of an unbeaten Group 3 winner to be ridden by Frankie Dettori at his final Royal Ascot would be, and one that Neil Sands still believed was worthwhile.

"We didn't pay a fortune to have a horse at Ascot," he said. "We paid a fortune to have a great horse - and we still have a great horse. He's still at the front of his career and has put world-class talent to the pin of their collar for five and a half furlongs. I think it's one of what will be many great runs."

Marnane, somewhat hoarse from the previous evening’s celebrating, had not slipped quietly away with the cash in hand. Quite the opposite, in fact.

"We still have 25 per cent of him that I bought after the sale, it was just because my daughter Olivia rides him out every day and Amy bought him," he said. "We’re delighted to be associated with the Sands going forward."

Two rivals drawn near to Givemethebeatboys had to be taken out of the stalls, which Marnane admitted "didn’t help" his chance, with Dettori keeping him largely calm and allowing his mount to surge to the front. They were passed only well inside the final furlong by winner River Tiber.

"He ran an unbelievable race, and we’ll go for Group 1s later on, that’s the plan," continued Marnane, who said his new co-owners were on the same page.

"They’re boys in it for the long run, they love their horses."

Con, Amy and Olivia Marnane have all played a role in Givemethebeatboys' career so far Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

As formidable breeze-up consignors, the Marnanes’ role in these sporting fantasies would usually be to pick up possession from the halfway line, dance through a couple of tackles and carve the perfect through ball into the box for new people to slot home.

On this occasion, trainer Jessica Harrington was given all of the credit by Amy Marnane.

"We tried to get him into a breeze-up sale and that didn’t happen, unfortunately Bungles weren’t very fashionable, but what Kate and Jessica Harrington have done is really special," she said. "It’s very hard to win any a race in Ireland, to be unbeaten in two is pretty impressive. They’re very good to everybody and so talented at what they do."

She explained that yearling inspections are traditionally split in half alphabetically with her father, before they return to check what is left on each other’s list.

"It just happened that we had a lot of yearlings in and Con wasn’t at the sale," she said. "I rang him about the horse, said he’s an absolute cracker and you have to buy him. We did and the rest is history."

