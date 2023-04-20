Robbie Power, Kate Harrington on Sizing John and Caoimhe Doherty Credit: Tattersalls Ireland

Tattersalls Ireland has announced its sponsorship of the 2023 Treo Eile Showing Pathway Series, a series that showcases the potential of former racehorses as successful riding horses.

The Showing Pathway Series, which incorporates eight qualifiers in all, will start on May 20, with the final taking place on September 3 at the Royal Meath Show.

Tattersalls Ireland's CEO Simon Kerins said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Treo Eile for the Showing Pathway Series 2023. This sponsorship aligns perfectly with our mission to support all aspects of the bloodstock industry and it is very important to us that we support racehorses following their career on the racecourse.

"This sponsorship in Ireland perfectly complements Tattersalls sponsorship of the Tattersalls/RoR Thoroughbred Show Horse Series which Tattersalls has sponsored in Britain since 2005. We are confident this series will provide a fantastic platform for the successful transition of former racehorses into successful riding horses, and we look forward to seeing some of our graduates excel at their new careers in the showing ring."

Treo Eile's Caoimhe Doherty added:"Treo Eile is thrilled to partner with Tattersalls Ireland to launch the Showing Pathway Series 2023. Tattersalls has a long-standing, supportive relationship with RoR in the UK and we are delighted they are following that through to Ireland, extending their commitment to racehorse aftercare.

"We look forward to seeing many retired racehorses turn out for this prestigious series and we hope they all enjoy a fun and successful showing season."

Read more